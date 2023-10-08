Meet the pets looking for their forever home including a friendship trio of two chickens and a duck

The SSPCA are looking to rehome a very interesting group of animals, including a group of two chickens and a duck (who thinks he’s a chicken).

The team at the SSPCA rehoming centre in Drumoak are working tirelessly to find animals a new home – with demand higher than ever due to soaring household bills.

This week’s Pets of the Week include an variety of interesting animals including ferrets, cats, bunnies, chickens and a duck.

Hondo & Street

Hondo and Street are a playful double act and are looking for owners who can spend lots of time with them and teach them how to be polite young ferrets.

They adore each other’s company and can often be found snuggling up together after their play sessions.

They need a large enclosure with lots of enrichment activities to keep them happy and healthy.

To find out more about Hondo and Street click here.

Cluck, Rupert and Agatha

Cluck, Rupert and Agatha are a very unusual trio with Cluck being a duck and Rupert and Agatha being chickens.

They have always lived together and Cluck, despite being a duck, has only ever lived with chickens so doesn’t know he is a duck.

Preferably, they would enjoy having a large area to roam and a little pond for Cluck to go in if he chooses.

A cosy little coop would suit them well to let them cuddle up at night.

To find out more about Cluck, Rupert and Agatha click here.

Phineas

Phineas is a handsome and healthy young cat who is used to getting outdoors for lots of exercise.

He loves his bed and food too, and is happy to snooze the afternoon away – only getting up when it’s dinner time.

Phineas would like to be the only animal in his new home, and would be best suited to an adult-only home, or a home with older cat-savvy children.

To find out more about Phineas click here.

Gizmo and his pals

Gizmo and friends are a group of 11-week-old bunnies who want nothing more than love and care from their new owner.

Although they are still little, they do have big personalities that will shine bright in the new home environment.

They are well handled and enjoy the attention from staff members. They love doing zoomies and binkies when they are super happy.

They would need a large enclosure with a run, or a free roam living space. Lots of toys and stimulation are essential to prevent their teeth from overgrowing.

To find out more about Gizmo and his friends click here.

Robin

Robin is a shy little girl but has grown in confidence in her time at the centre.

She loves to snuggle up in a cosy teepee bed, with only one tiny paw sticking out, but her little face will appear at the merest hint of a treat.

She can also often be found perched on top of her cat tree surveying her surroundings.

Due to her timid nature, staff at the centre think Robin would be happiest in an adult-only home with no other animals.

To find out more about Robin click here.