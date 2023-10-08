Meet the pets looking for their forever home including a friendship trio of two chickens and a duck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Meet the pets looking for their forever home including a friendship trio of two chickens and a duck

These animals are all looking for a new home after being cared for by the staff at the SSPCA rehoming centre in Aberdeenshire.

By Ross Hempseed
The Pets of the Week. Image: SSPCA.
The Pets of the Week. Image: SSPCA.

The SSPCA are looking to rehome a very interesting group of animals, including a group of two chickens and a duck (who thinks he’s a chicken).

The team at the SSPCA rehoming centre in Drumoak are working tirelessly to find animals a new home – with demand higher than ever due to soaring household bills.

This week’s Pets of the Week include an variety of interesting animals including ferrets, cats, bunnies, chickens and a duck.

Hondo and Street. Image: SSPCA.

Hondo & Street

Hondo and Street are a playful double act and are looking for owners who can spend lots of time with them and teach them how to be polite young ferrets.

They adore each other’s company and can often be found snuggling up together after their play sessions.

They need a large enclosure with lots of enrichment activities to keep them happy and healthy.

To find out more about Hondo and Street click here.

Cluck, Rupert and Agatha at the SSPCA Rehoming centre in Drumoak.
Cluck, Rupert and Agatha. Image: SSPCA.

Cluck, Rupert and Agatha

Cluck, Rupert and Agatha are a very unusual trio with Cluck being a duck and Rupert and Agatha being chickens.

They have always lived together and Cluck, despite being a duck, has only ever lived with chickens so doesn’t know he is a duck.

Preferably, they would enjoy having a large area to roam and a little pond for Cluck to go in if he chooses.

A cosy little coop would suit them well to let them cuddle up at night.

To find out more about Cluck, Rupert and Agatha click here.

Phineas the cat. Image: SSPCA.

Phineas

Phineas is a handsome and healthy young cat who is used to getting outdoors for lots of exercise.

He loves his bed and food too, and is happy to snooze the afternoon away – only getting up when it’s dinner time.

Phineas would like to be the only animal in his new home, and would be best suited to an adult-only home, or a home with older cat-savvy children.

To find out more about Phineas click here.

Gizmo and pals at the SSPCA centre.
Gizmo and pals. Image: SSPCA

Gizmo and his pals

Gizmo and friends are a group of 11-week-old bunnies who want nothing more than love and care from their new owner.

Although they are still little, they do have big personalities that will shine bright in the new home environment.

They are well handled and enjoy the attention from staff members. They love doing zoomies and binkies when they are super happy.

They would need a large enclosure with a run, or a free roam living space. Lots of toys and stimulation are essential to prevent their teeth from overgrowing.

To find out more about Gizmo and his friends click here.

Robin the cat. Image: SSPCA.

Robin

Robin is a shy little girl but has grown in confidence in her time at the centre.

She loves to snuggle up in a cosy teepee bed, with only one tiny paw sticking out, but her little face will appear at the merest hint of a treat.

She can also often be found perched on top of her cat tree surveying her surroundings.

Due to her timid nature, staff at the centre think Robin would be happiest in an adult-only home with no other animals.

To find out more about Robin click here.

