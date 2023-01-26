Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We have almost reached the end of January which is cause for celebration.

It’s a busy weekend in the city with both Aberdeen Restaurant Week and Burns Night festivities still in full swing – plenty to keep you well fed and entertained.

Champagne bottomless brunch

Nothing says weekend quite like a champagne bottomless brunch.

The Tippling House serves up this treat between 1pm and 4pm every Saturday for £39 per person.

This includes a brunch dish from a range of choices including breakfast poutine, buttermilk fried chicken & waffles.

Champagne is also included of course, and is topped up every 15 minutes.

Book online at thetipplinghouse.com.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Aberdeen Restaurant Week comes to an end on Sunday so it’s your last chance to book in for some of the best food and drink deals the city has to offer.

A whole host of restaurants are taking part in this year’s event, serving up dishes and tasting menus for as little as £10.

Favourites include The Tippling House, Olive Alexanders and Under the Hammer.

Cookie Cult

If you want fresh bakes this weekend but don’t want to leave the comfort of your home, Cookie Cult has you covered.

The business was set up by Amanda Charles during lockdown and you can order her chunky NYC style cookies right to your door.

Flavours range from cinnamon roll to red velvet and can be ordered at cookiecult.co.uk.

B51 Boutique welded bracelets

If you fancy getting your hands on a gorgeous welded bracelet, Hive + Co is the place to be this weekend.

Scotland’s first welded bracelet bar B51 Boutique is holding a pop-up event in the salon on Holburn Street this Saturday and Sunday.

Head along to choose your chain and charm then watch in awe as their skilled jewellers weld your perfectly fitted bracelet shut.

Burns Suppers

Though Burns Night was on Wednesday, celebrations are spilling into the weekend.

Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom is hosting its Burns Supper and Ceilidh on Friday and Saturday night so more people can join in the fun.

Iron Broo Ceilidh Band will make sure everyone is up dancing after enjoying their traditional haggis, neeps and tatties.

Tickets are available for £35 at thelittleboxoffice.com.