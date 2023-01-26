Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend

By Lauren Robertson
January 26, 2023, 11:45 am
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

We have almost reached the end of January which is cause for celebration.

It’s a busy weekend in the city with both Aberdeen Restaurant Week and Burns Night festivities still in full swing – plenty to keep you well fed and entertained.

Champagne bottomless brunch

Get your champagne topped up every 15 minutes at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Nothing says weekend quite like a champagne bottomless brunch.

The Tippling House serves up this treat between 1pm and 4pm every Saturday for £39 per person.

This includes a brunch dish from a range of choices including breakfast poutine, buttermilk fried chicken & waffles.

Champagne is also included of course, and is topped up every 15 minutes.

Book online at thetipplinghouse.com.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Olive Alexanders is cooking up a storm this Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Aberdeen Restaurant Week comes to an end on Sunday so it’s your last chance to book in for some of the best food and drink deals the city has to offer.

A whole host of restaurants are taking part in this year’s event, serving up dishes and tasting menus for as little as £10.

Favourites include The Tippling House, Olive Alexanders and Under the Hammer.

Cookie Cult

Order fresh NYC style cookies to your door. Image: Cookie Cult

If you want fresh bakes this weekend but don’t want to leave the comfort of your home, Cookie Cult has you covered.

The business was set up by Amanda Charles during lockdown and you can order her chunky NYC style cookies right to your door.

Flavours range from cinnamon roll to red velvet and can be ordered at cookiecult.co.uk.

B51 Boutique welded bracelets

The pop-up will be held in Hive + Co this weekend. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

If you fancy getting your hands on a gorgeous welded bracelet, Hive + Co is the place to be this weekend.

Scotland’s first welded bracelet bar B51 Boutique is holding a pop-up event in the salon on Holburn Street this Saturday and Sunday.

Head along to choose your chain and charm then watch in awe as their skilled jewellers weld your perfectly fitted bracelet shut.

Burns Suppers

Aberdeen Beach Ballroom’s Burns Night celebrations back in 2019. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Though Burns Night was on Wednesday, celebrations are spilling into the weekend.

Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom is hosting its Burns Supper and Ceilidh on Friday and Saturday night so more people can join in the fun.

Iron Broo Ceilidh Band will make sure everyone is up dancing after enjoying their traditional haggis, neeps and tatties.

Tickets are available for £35 at thelittleboxoffice.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award winning Inverurie bra fitter talks boobs and body confidence
Ellie Patterson creates bouquets from flowers from her garden. Image: Ellie Patterson.
Blooming lovely: North-east florist shares secrets to growing your own sustainable flower garden
The City Bar and Diner is offering a menu with a difference this Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…
From left: Gidi Grill chicken burger, Gidi Grill spiced mac and cheese and slow sizzling sticky smoked pork ribs. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Get your West African fix at Gidi Grill in Aberdeen
Craig Scott is stirring up success at The Bartenders Lounge, a chilled out cocktail bar in North Silver Street. Photo by Scott Baxter, DC Thomson.
Cocktails without ego: Aberdeen's newest bar is shaking things up
Billy Wood launched The Banff Deli only a few months ago, but now has delicious plans for takeaway afternoon tea. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Former fisherman casts his net into world of afternoon tea at Banff Deli
Tasty treats are on offer at the Aberdeen Art Gallery cafe during Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Pictured is Sean Clementson, the general manager of Elior, the catering company which runs the cafe on behalf of Aberdeen City Council. Photos by Paul Glendell, DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £10 meal deal at Aberdeen Art Gallery
A watermelon margarita at Barbelow in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: New margarita flavours are coming to Aberdeen
Some of the dishes at Poldino's. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Poldino's Restaurant and Pizzeria is one tasting menu you have to try during Aberdeen…
Inside The Tippling House on Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cheers to The Tippling House as menu launches for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
Argyll's Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend's girlfriend
Caley Manager Alex Main celebrates with the players after completing an undefeated league season
When Caley players became the 'invincibles'. Unbeaten Inverness side planning reunion 40 years on
Kara Luty attacked three police officers in Aberdeen city centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Nursery worker sacked after she assaulted three police officers in Aberdeen
The Aberdeen team (from left to right): Mutlu Ustan, Norman Hessler, Duncan Cowie, Brenda Rafferty, Greame McPhee, Bill Williamson and Ian Cukrowski. Image: Aberdeen Backgammon Club.
Aberdeen backgammon club looking for more members after taking part in nation's first ever…
Joanne Allday
Offshore wind a chance to 'reverse multi-generational' Highlands skills exodus
CAPITAL DECISION: Edinburgh has become the first city in Europe to endorse the Plant Based Treaty.
MSP hits out after city backs move to plant-based eating

Editor's Picks

Most Commented