Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury

Have you ever ventured afar to spend the night on a stationary boat?

I know, what a peculiar question. I only ask as I recently had the opportunity to do just that on Fingal Edinburgh.

However, I would now consider describing Fingal as nothing more than a stationary boat a crime.

I am not overly familiar with Edinburgh. I could count the number of times I have visited the city on one hand, yet I adore it. It has a certain charm, and the food and drink scene is fantastic.

After recently familiarising myself with the city centre, my boyfriend and I were excited to see other parts of the capital as we made our way to Fingal.

There were tram works, which our taxi driver thoroughly enjoyed raving about during the 20-minute journey from the train station. As for us, we sat smirking as we soaked up the surroundings. It was a blessing in disguise.

In the odd chance that the drive did turn out to be a headache, as soon as we spotted Fingal at the Alexandra Dock, we knew it would have been well worth it.

It was a sight to behold – and there was even a dazzling red carpet laid out to welcome guests. Who doesn’t love instant five-star treatment?

Diving into Fingal’s history

Fingal, a former Northern Lighthouse Board vessel, launched in 1962 and was the last ship to be built by the Blythswood Ship Building Company in Glasgow.

The vessel was Leith registered and spent most of its working life – 30 years – in Oban before spending six years in Stromness, Orkney.

Continuing its journey, the ship was sold to a private owner who lovingly maintained it for 14 years before The Royal Yacht Britannia purchased the vessel in August 2014.

Now, Fingal is the only floating luxury hotel in the country, combining the glamour of a superyacht with an air of old-world art deco ocean liner elegance – inspired by the ship’s rich maritime heritage.

This is the result of a £5 million investment by Britannia.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar

I must admit, I love arriving early to accommodation. And because the pair of us were only staying on Fingal for one night, we really wanted to make the most of it.

Our room wasn’t quite ready on our arrival, which came as no shock as I believe we had around another hour until our official check-in time.

Again, this turned out to be a blessing.

We were escorted to The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar. The best word that springs to mind to describe it is glamorous.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, marble top tables, eight self-contained private dining booths, a shimmering ceiling and an attractive colour scheme of primarily gold and purple were what I picked up on instantly in terms of the art deco interior.

We requested some soft drinks to sip at during our wait, which primarily involved us eyeing up the food on the plates of fellow diners. Many were enjoying decadent sweet and savoury delicacies included in the afternoon teas. The temptation to order one was overwhelming.

A cabin fit for a king

Our wait didn’t last an hour. In fact, we were escorted to our cabin a mere 15 minutes later.

Fingal’s 23 cabins are named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage.

There are classic and luxury cabins, classic and luxury duplexes, and the Skerryvore Suite.

We were handed the keys to a classic duplex, known as the Mull of Kintyre.

On entering, we couldn’t believe how elegant and spacious the room was – or should I say rooms.

The Mull of Kintyre is spread over two floors. The first is a sitting room/living space with a Smart TV and comfortable leather sofas, while the lower level – accessible via a spiral hand-carved staircase – is where the bedroom and bathroom are situated.

The interior matches that of the rest of the ship which I loved. Everything flows nicely from every angle.

There was a homely feel to the entire cabin and some lovely touches, including tea and coffee-making facilities, a fluffy bathrobe and slippers, underfloor heating, an iron and board, and a hairdryer among other things.

The king size bed was a dream to sleep in. And as for the bathroom, it was one of the most unique and interesting rooms I have ever seen.

It was curvaceous and fun. Neither of us found the shape of the room awkward or impractical.

We could have stayed in this room comfortably for weeks, let alone a night.

Dinner and breakfast

Yes, our room was a showstopper. But how did the food and drink fare?

Starting with dinner, this is served in The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar daily from 6pm to 9pm. Reservations are required, so please be aware of that.

We were welcomed and seated promptly. Unsurprisingly, the restaurant was busy, which was great to see – it always makes for a finer environment when there’s some form of chit-chat around you.

Our grins grew bigger after hearing word there was a cocktail menu, featuring a range of gin, brandy, mezcal, Champagne and vodka-based concoctions.

There were other drinks available too, of course, such as wine, beer and mocktails, but the cocktail selection sounded far too tempting. They range from £15 to £20. However, we both went off menu.

My boyfriend opted for a strawberry daiquiri, while the bar staff were keen to create a drink specifically for my preferences. I said I love plenty of sweetness and a dash of citrus, so I was met with easily one of the best cocktails I’ve had the pleasure of trying.

I believe it featured Moet Rose, Britannia Gin, grapefruit and almond syrup.

Fingal’s hot smoked salmon with dill cream cheese, cucumber relish and buckwheat blinis (£17), rump of lamb with Jersey Royals, Merguez sausage, smoked yoghurt and wild garlic (26), and corn-fed chicken breast with braised leg croquette, green beans, foraged mushrooms and a white wine sauce (£27) were the dishes we opted for during our dinner.

We both agreed – having ordered the same starter – that the salmon, which is smoked on board, was a standout. Although, each piece of meat we tucked into was impeccable.

Every single ingredient had a part to play in each of the beautifully presented dishes. There weren’t any unnecessary additions, just flavourful food that had clearly been created with passion.

Our breakfast the next morning was of the same high calibre.

Guests can choose from carefully selected artisan cheeses, smoked fish, cold cuts

and seasonal Scottish fruits and yoghurts, but my boyfriend was eyeing up the full Scottish.

Smoked streaky bacon served with pork link sausage, Charles Macleod Stornoway black pudding, Campbell’s haggis, roast cherry vine tomatoes, baked beans, a potato scone and a free-range fried egg were in amongst the mix.

For me, it was a buttery omelette featuring tomato, mushroom and bacon.

This was all served with tea, coffee and fresh orange juice.

There wasn’t a moment where we felt neglected during dinner or breakfast. The team did a stellar job, as did members working on other areas of the ship.

Our experience on Fingal was an unforgettable one.

Travel facts

Address: Alexandra Dock, Edinburgh, EH6 7DX

Tel: 0131 357 5000

Web: www.fingal.co.uk

Fingal is open to non-residents for afternoon tea, dinner and cocktails.

To book an Autumn Escape on board Fingal until Monday, October 31, visit www.fingal.co.uk/packages-and-offers/autumn-escape

To book a Winter Warmer package – available from Tuesday, November 1 to Thursday, March 30 – visit www.fingal.co.uk/packages-and-offers/winter-warmer

For more information on Fingal, follow updates on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.