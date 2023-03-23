New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops

By Rebecca Buchan
March 23, 2023, 12:01 am
Business chief Bob Keiller is to head up the new community-led organisation intended to breathe new life into Aberdeen's Granite Mile. Image: Our Union Street
Business chief Bob Keiller is to head up the new community-led organisation intended to breathe new life into Aberdeen's Granite Mile. Image: Our Union Street

A nationwide hunt for new businesses to takeover Union Street’s 47 empty shops is to be launched as part of a major operation aimed at bringing the Granite Mile back to life.

For years shutters have been coming down across the city’s main thoroughfare and buildings have fallen into disrepair.

In a desperate bid to turn it around former FTSE 100 chief executive, Bob Keiller has been drafted in to lead Our Union Street – a new community-led initiative created to re-energise the city.

The idea emerged at an emergency summit organised by Aberdeen Inspired in November last year.

Around 170 people attended an emergency summit on the future of Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Around 170 people attended an emergency summit on the future of Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Its purpose was to come up with solutions to help overturn the fortunes of the dilapidated street.

Mr Keiller told The Press and Journal that it would be a “massive challenge” to reverse what amounts to years of decline.

But said he believed it was possible if the city and an army of volunteers came together and “rolled their sleeves up” to make it happen.

Public encouraged to roll sleeves up, grab a bucket of soapy water and help clean up Union Street

As well as using a team of experts in marketing to pitch Union Street to businesses around the world, Mr Keiller hopes to build a community which can deliver “a thousand small steps for the city centre that, collectively, can make a big difference for Aberdeen”.

He said: “People have been vocal in saying how much they care about the demise of Union Street, but clearly, just being vocal about it isn’t enough to change it.

“So now we’ve got an opportunity to do things, and people can either keep being vocal and do nothing. Or they can get their sleeves up and grab a bucket of soapy water and a wire brush, and come and help.”

Delapidated buildings could be brought back to life by hard working members of the public who are keen to see Union Street, returned to its former glory. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

While it would be possible to hire contractors to deep clean the buildings Mr Keiller said he does not believe that would be the best use of money where people who care could give up hard graft for free.

He said: “The State of Union Street could be improved. But if you were to hire lots and lots of professional contractors to do that, whatever money you had would be would be sucked up like that.

“If we can engage people to volunteer their time, and if we can get properly organised, then we can go bit by bit and begin to paint the peeling paintwork, remove the graffiti, clean up the pavement, remove the chewing gum.

“Bit by bit, by bit, until eventually, you think actually, you know what, there’s a difference being made here.”

‘Not realistic’ for council to prioritise cleaning Union Street over saving vital services

Mr Keiller said it was not realistic to expect Aberdeen City Council to prioritise the cleaning of Union Street over other vital services.

And if we didn’t want to continue to see further decline the time was now for the public to take ownership of their city centre.

“The reason that we can’t rely on somebody else to do all this is that, quite frankly, there’s not enough money in the system,” he said.

“The council’s got huge challenges in terms of how they use the funds that they’ve got and are under huge pressures from every angle.

“And for one minute, I would not pretend that health and social care and education are not higher priorities than making Union Street look better.

Bob Keiller reflects on the limited capacity Aberdeen City Council has to rejuvenate Union Street. He’s keen to lead the fight to turn the Granite Mile’s fortunes round.  Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“So it’s not reasonable to think that the council’s got all this money floating about that they could spend on this.

“Who else is therefore going to do anything about it? The landlords perhaps, but that hasn’t happened. The shopkeepers perhaps, but that hasn’t happened. So maybe somebody else needs to lead by example.”

The organisation is being established as a collaboration between Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen City Council and Opportunity North East, with additional support from Shell, which recently relocated to the street.

They will look to raise capital and provide the governance for the not-for-profit organisation, which is in the early stages of being set-up.

The partners said they wanted a “unifying and collaborative figure” to lead the effort and approached Mr Keiller, who has agreed to provide his services for free.

A new website – ourunionstreet.com – has been created to allow residents and businesses to get in touch to share their thoughts on how they believe the city centre could be improved.

As well as its army of volunteers, Our Union Street will take a proactive approach to filling the 47 empty shops on Union Street, and will shortly be launching a “nationwide hunt” for new businesses.

The goal is to approach businesses currently operating in other cities that they believe would be a good fit for Aberdeen.

Expert team would tell Union Street’s story nationwide

Its expert team would then go and pitch the Granite City as somewhere they could benefit from expanding into.

“The economy here, actually, when you look at is not in an awfully bad state compared to other parts of the country and there’s lots of great things happening.

“The energy transition zone, all the A listed buildings in the middle of Aberdeen are now getting close to full and there are more people working back in the city centre.

“So all of these factors lead you to the conclusion that people like Six by Nico have got it right with their restaurant on Union Street and they’re planning on opening another outlet.”

But success stories like this are what Mr Keiller believes needs to be shared more widely to sell the city’s best attributes to the rest of the country.

He added: “Getting out there and marketing the place through the right channels consistently and persistently is key so all it takes is the right person to say, yeah, we’re interested.

“So far, we think that our priorities should be focussed on filling the empty retail units – supported by the council’s £500,000 investment in its empty shops plan – and, in the meantime, making the empty units look less abandoned and unloved.”

For more information on how you can get involved visit www.ourunionstreet.com.

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

Lisa William hopes to defend her title as World Porridge Champion when the contest returns in October. Image: James Ross.
Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships
Ferries fiasco inquiry blames Nicola Sturgeon and transport chiefs
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey Thistle claim second win of the season; Turriff United prove too strong for…
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Formartine United beat Banks o' Dee 2-0 - with Dee skipper Kane Winton ruled…
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brechin City close the gap on Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with 3-0 win…
Scotland Under-20 players after their 40-17 defeat to Italy at Scotstoun on Sunday.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland's domestic development programme is in serious crisis, and it…
Police have closed Ness Bridge in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness bridge closed following concern for a person

Editor's Picks

Most Commented