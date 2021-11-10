‘We hope and pray that all is well…’ Dozens of new homes at Sauchen approved despite villagers’ fears

An error occurred. Please try again.

Councillors have rubber-stamped plans for 49 new homes in a north-east village despite locals’ flooding and traffic fears.

The Garioch Area Committee cleared the way for Kirkwood Homes to build the third and final phase of its ongoing Cluny Meadows development at Sauchen on Tuesday.

The first phase of 23 properties have already been built and a further 27 are under construction.

Dispute delayed decision

The Kirkwood Homes scheme will include a mix of two to six-bedroom properties including 12 affordable homes.

The application went before the Garioch Area Committee last month however councillors agreed to carry out a site visit after the proposal received 40 objections.

Those against the plan had raised concerns about flooding, the loss of open space, impact on local amenities and road safety.

Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk Community Council had also objected to the application noting potential flooding risks and the “unsuitable” road and pavement layout.

Click on the below link to see the discussion that saw the Sauchen homes approved:

Despite the objections Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended the application be endorsed.

They added that the application was “acceptable” in layout and design, and met all technical requirements.

At Tuesday’s meeting councillor Martin Ford said that there was “nothing wrong” with the proposed layout and house types.

Sauchen homes approved but fears persist

Speaking afterwards, Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk community council chairman Richard Fyffe said they still had “reservations” about flooding.

He said: “I do believe that when you are dealing with a total of nearly 100 houses, it is essential that a development is safe and a pleasant place to live.

“It is the responsibility of Council, agencies and developer to see that this is what happens and that the development works the way it should.

“As a community council, we hope and pray that all is well with Cluny Meadows and that they don’t suffer appalling traffic and therefore safety issues, not to mention repeats of Storm Frank scenarios, or worse, in terms of flooding.”