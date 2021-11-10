‘We hope and pray that all is well…’ Dozens of new homes at Sauchen approved despite villagers’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We hope and pray that all is well…’ Dozens of new homes at Sauchen approved despite villagers’ fears

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
November 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 5:42 pm
The site of the new homes in Sauchen.

Councillors have rubber-stamped plans for 49 new homes in a north-east village despite locals’ flooding and traffic fears.

The Garioch Area Committee cleared the way for Kirkwood Homes to build the third and final phase of its ongoing Cluny Meadows development at Sauchen on Tuesday.

The first phase of 23 properties have already been built and a further 27 are under construction.

Dispute delayed decision

The Kirkwood Homes scheme will include a mix of two to six-bedroom properties including 12 affordable homes.

The application went before the Garioch Area Committee last month however councillors agreed to carry out a site visit after the proposal received 40 objections.

Those against the plan had raised concerns about flooding, the loss of open space, impact on local amenities and road safety.

Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk Community Council had also objected to the application noting potential flooding risks and the “unsuitable” road and pavement layout.

Click on the below link to see the discussion that saw the Sauchen homes approved: 

Despite the objections Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended the application be endorsed.

They added that the application was “acceptable” in layout and design, and met all technical requirements.

At Tuesday’s meeting councillor Martin Ford said that there was “nothing wrong” with the proposed layout and house types.

Councillor Martin Ford led calls for the application to be passed.

Sauchen homes approved but fears persist

Speaking afterwards, Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk community council chairman Richard Fyffe said they still had “reservations” about flooding.

He said: “I do believe that when you are dealing with a total of nearly 100 houses, it is essential that a development is safe and a pleasant place to live.

“It is the responsibility of Council, agencies and developer to see that this is what happens and that the development works the way it should.

“As a community council, we hope and pray that all is well with Cluny Meadows and that they don’t suffer appalling traffic and therefore safety issues, not to mention repeats of Storm Frank scenarios, or worse, in terms of flooding.”

All the latest planning stories