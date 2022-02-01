Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire councillor brands SSEN storm response ‘complacent and chaotic’

By Craig Munro
February 1, 2022, 6:13 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 10:44 am
SSEN teams working to reconnect the remaining homes still off supply
An Aberdeenshire councillor has described energy company SSEN as “complacent, chaotic and corrosive” in its response to Storms Malik and Corrie.

Leigh Wilson, who represents the Mearns ward, called for a “long-term plan” to tackle future weather events after thousands were left without power in recent days.

Similar issues were experienced following Storm Arwen in late November last year, and the Scottish Government recently published a review with six recommendations for improving responses.

This morning, around 9,500 homes in Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and the Western Isles were still without power, with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) saying “small pockets” would not have access to electricity until Wednesday.

‘Public trust fast slipping away’

Mr Wilson accused the energy company of failing to process compensation requests from those affected.

He said: “I would like to put my thanks on record to the workers on the ground as well as the individuals and small businesses who are providing support to those in need.

“Only last month I spent time bringing food parcels to constituents who had no power for a full seven days – yet shamefully, despite my repeated attempts to contact SSEN regarding compensation requests, they have yet to return one of my calls or reply to any of my emails.

“This is clearly a company who are complacent, because they are taking their customers for granted; chaotic, because the left arm isn’t in communication with the right; and corrosive, because public trust in their handling of these situations is fast slipping away.”

Councillor Leigh Wilson. Picture by Wullie Marr

SSEN has deployed welfare facilities providing supplies such as hot food to areas across the north-east, with those who remain off supply able to claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person.

A spokesman for the company said: “We would like to apologise to all customers affected by Storm Malik and Storm Corrie and would like to reassure them that all available resources have been deployed to support with restoration efforts.

“Our teams are working exceptionally hard to restore power as quickly as possible and continue to make good progress.

“Given the extreme winds from Storm Corrie, which saw record gusts in areas such as Inverbervie, damage to local infrastructure was inevitable but we will closely review any learnings that can be made once all customers are restored.”

He added: “We are disappointed to hear of Cllr Wilson’s reported experiences in customer services and we have reached out to him directly to resolve his complaint.”

