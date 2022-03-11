Wet weekend: Flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sepa has issued a flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in anticipation of heavy rainfall over the next 24 hour

The warning was issued at 3pm on Friday, March 11 and the environment agency is expecting heavy rain to affect the north-east overnight and into Saturday morning.

The heaviest rain and strong winds are expected up in the mountains and could lead to some flooding from rivers including the River Dee.

Conditions will improve throughout Saturday with just short spells of rain in the afternoon.

A band of #rain will move north and east across the UK this afternoon. The far northeast should escape fine though, and brighter, showery #weather will follow into southwestern areas. Mild for many, but feeling cooler in the #wind pic.twitter.com/1gsR8VCwjV — Met Office (@metoffice) March 11, 2022

Motorists may also be affected by heavy rainfall as it can lead to surface water and aquaplaning on roads across the region.

Sepa will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend.

A flood alert has also been issued for the Angus area and Dundee.

Sepa has reminded the public to remain vigilant in periods of extreme weather and be cautious of areas where flooding has occurred.

Inverness

Friday evening will be windy with gales over the Hebrides and west coast, before easing overnight.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain but will become drier and brighter from the south during the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 10 °C.

Sunday will be a lot windier with strong coastal winds coming in from the east with patchy rain in the morning before the sun makes an appearance in the afternoon.

Thurso

Friday evening will be showery with a few clear spells with strong winds expected overnight.

Saturday will start off with rain between roughly 9 am and 2.30 pm before becoming brighter into the afternoon.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with some short bursts of rain and some coastal winds.

To keep up to date with the weather in your area visit the Met Office website.