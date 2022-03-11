Wet weekend: Flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wet weekend: Flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Ross Hempseed
March 11, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 4:37 pm
flood alert

Sepa has issued a flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in anticipation of heavy rainfall over the next 24 hour

The warning was issued at 3pm on Friday, March 11 and the environment agency  is expecting heavy rain to affect the north-east overnight and into Saturday morning.

The heaviest rain and strong winds are expected up in the mountains and could lead to some flooding from rivers including the River Dee.

Conditions will improve throughout Saturday with just short spells of rain in the afternoon.

Motorists may also be affected by heavy rainfall as it can lead to surface water and aquaplaning on roads across the region.

Sepa will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend.

A flood alert has also been issued for the Angus area and Dundee.

Sepa has reminded the public to remain vigilant in periods of extreme weather and be cautious of areas where flooding has occurred.

Inverness

Friday evening will be windy with gales over the Hebrides and west coast, before easing overnight.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of rain but will become drier and brighter from the south during the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be 10 °C.

Sunday will be a lot windier with strong coastal winds coming in from the east with patchy rain in the morning before the sun makes an appearance in the afternoon.

Thurso

Friday evening will be showery with a few clear spells with strong winds expected overnight.

Saturday will start off with rain between roughly 9 am and 2.30 pm before becoming brighter into the afternoon.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with some short bursts of rain and some coastal winds.

To keep up to date with the weather in your area visit the Met Office website.

