Hunt for Easter egg thieves who broke into support service in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hunt for Easter egg thieves who broke into support service in Stonehaven

By Lottie Hood
April 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 11:17 am
The Inspire day service in Stonehaven was reportedly burgled on Thursday, April 14. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
The Inspire day service in Stonehaven was reportedly burgled on Thursday, April 14. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

Thieves broke into a care provider’s service in Stonehaven just before the Easter weekend and stole a big bag of chocolate eggs meant for supported people with learning disabilities.

The incident happened at Inspire’s day service on Allardice Street overnight on Thursday, April 14.

A load of brand new donations and a waste paper basket were among other things said to be stolen.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

Inspire’s service manager in Stonehaven, Patsy Telford, discovered something was amiss when she came into the service on Friday morning at 8.45am.

She said: “I went for the key and unlocked my office and came through and saw some finance papers on the floor.

“Then I looked up and saw that the door was open.”

What was stolen in Inspire theft?

One of the first things Mrs Telford noticed was missing was a bag of Easter eggs meant for the people supported by the service.

Some brand new donations and also some seemingly random items such as a blue plastic waste paper bin were also missing.

She said: “It’s really weird and they ransacked our loft as well which is where we keep our seasonal items.”

Four staff help to run the day service in Stonehaven where donations and seasonal items were reportedly stolen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

After noticing there were other items strewn about, Mrs Telford told her colleague she thought they might have been burgled.

It was then that they called the police. The 61-year-old described how police officers and a forensic team took charge over the scene.

She added: “I know they were also doing the local knocking on doors and asking people questions. They were really good actually. They came in no time and interviewed us and did all the procedural stuff. It’s in their hands now really.”

While security measures are being put in place, Mrs Telford admitted she was still a little anxious after the incident.

“Today was my first morning back and I did feel wary coming back in and opening the back up again today. I was really frightened to check the door was ok.”

‘It’s sickening’

Many have been showing their support over social media and dropping things off at the service.

There are lots of good people in this world! A massive thank you to Freda Fraser & Liz Hendry who dropped off replacement eggs for our Friday folk who's eggs got stolen, and Vicky who donated £10 too!!! 😀

Posted by Inspire By Stonehaven on Monday, 18 April 2022

Since the break-in, two ladies Freda Fraser and Liz Hendry very generously dropped off replacement Easter eggs.

Mrs Telford said she could not believe people would steal from a service that is trying to help people.

She said: “It’s just the fact that they stole from people with learning disabilities, it’s sickening. And donations that people have given as well.

“Everything’s done on a shoe string, there’s never loads of money sloshing around. It’s terrible.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Allardice Street, Stonehaven, around 9.05am on Friday, 15 April, 2022.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]