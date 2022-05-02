Wheely good news for Aberdeen as Evans Cycles move to Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Wheely good news for Aberdeen as Evans Cycles move to Union Street

By Louise Glen
May 2, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 6:46 pm
Evans Cycles is moving onto Union Street in Aberdeen. Pictures by Ben Hendry.
One of the UK’s biggest cycling stores is moving into Union Street in Aberdeen.

Evans Cycles is setting up in the former Poundland at the Castlegate end of the street.

It is understood the store will replace the chain’s branch on Auchmill Road, near the Haudagain roundabout.

Store fitters are working to get the new shop ready for opening, and signs have already gone up outside.

It is the first time in recent months a major retailer has opened a shop on the city’s main thoroughfare, with countless empty units currently boarded up.

It comes just days after Six by Nico opened a restaurant at the other end of Union Street.

A well respected name coming to the high street

Aberdeen City Council’s finance convener Ryan Houghton, said: “A well respected name coming to the high street must be welcomed.

“Interest in cycling has never been higher and getting more bikes on the road is part of our £150million plan to regenerate the city centre.

“Hopefully this is a sign of high street recovery and confidence in our city’s future.

The Conservative councillor added: “As I’ve said previously, the best way we can keep competitive is to reform the unfair business rates system Aberdeen is prey to.”

Store relocation a welcome boost

With more than 60 stores throughout the UK, Evans Cycles is the country’s largest bike retailer.

It already has a branch within Sports Direct at Berryden, as well as the one near the Haudagain which has been advertising a closing down sale in recent weeks.

Last week, hair and beauty salon The Collective was the latest to announce it was moving away from the once-bustling Union Street.

The news has prompted calls to make the area a “rates free zone” to save the city centre.

Julie Hulcup managed to keep her business afloat during the pandemic, but after being hit by a huge business rates bill of £1,900 a month, she announced she is relocating to the smaller Collective on the Corner on Diamond Street.

Evans Cycles has been contacted to comment.

