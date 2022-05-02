Wheely good news for Aberdeen as Evans Cycles move to Union Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the UK’s biggest cycling stores is moving into Union Street in Aberdeen.

Evans Cycles is setting up in the former Poundland at the Castlegate end of the street.

It is understood the store will replace the chain’s branch on Auchmill Road, near the Haudagain roundabout.

Store fitters are working to get the new shop ready for opening, and signs have already gone up outside.

It is the first time in recent months a major retailer has opened a shop on the city’s main thoroughfare, with countless empty units currently boarded up.

It comes just days after Six by Nico opened a restaurant at the other end of Union Street.

A well respected name coming to the high street

Aberdeen City Council’s finance convener Ryan Houghton, said: “A well respected name coming to the high street must be welcomed.

“Interest in cycling has never been higher and getting more bikes on the road is part of our £150million plan to regenerate the city centre.

“Hopefully this is a sign of high street recovery and confidence in our city’s future.

The Conservative councillor added: “As I’ve said previously, the best way we can keep competitive is to reform the unfair business rates system Aberdeen is prey to.”

Store relocation a welcome boost

With more than 60 stores throughout the UK, Evans Cycles is the country’s largest bike retailer.

It already has a branch within Sports Direct at Berryden, as well as the one near the Haudagain which has been advertising a closing down sale in recent weeks.

Last week, hair and beauty salon The Collective was the latest to announce it was moving away from the once-bustling Union Street.

The news has prompted calls to make the area a “rates free zone” to save the city centre.

Julie Hulcup managed to keep her business afloat during the pandemic, but after being hit by a huge business rates bill of £1,900 a month, she announced she is relocating to the smaller Collective on the Corner on Diamond Street.

Evans Cycles has been contacted to comment.