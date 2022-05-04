Week of road closures at Haudagain in Aberdeen for resurfacing works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A week of overnight road closures at the Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen is due to begin on Sunday.

Sections of the A96 Inverurie road are to be shut due to resurfacing works.

The works will start on on Auchmill Road on Sunday, May 8 and take place for seven nights with stretches closed between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

All works are expected to be completed by the morning of Monday, May 16.

Both the eastbound and westbound carriageways of Auchmill Road will be shut to address potholes and other issues with the road surface, in an effort to create a smoother surface for road users.

Materials removed from the road will be recycled using methods approved by Sepa.

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland’s North East Unit said: “This surfacing project on the A96 at Auchmill Road will help address any defects and greatly improve the quality and safety of the westbound and eastbound carriageway for road users.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to the safety of our teams and motorists, however we have taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and have programmed the works to take place in phases.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Plan your journey around the closures through the Traffic Scotland mobile site or on Twitter at @trafficscotland.

Four phases

The works will go through four phases:

Phase One – Sunday, May 8 to Monday, May 9, 7.30pm – 6.30am (two nights)

The first phase of the project will focus on resurfacing the eastbound carriageway and the A96 eastbound will be closed from Oldmeldrum Road.

This traffic will be diverted along Old Meldrum Road, Muggiemoss Road to the A92 and then back onto the A96 at the Haudagain Roundabout.

Phase Two – Tuesday, May 10 to Wednesday, May 11, 7.30pm – 6.30am (two nights)

The second phase will focus on resurfacing the westbound carriageway and the A96 westbound will be closed from the Haudagain Roundabout.

This traffic will be diverted along the A92 to Muggiemoss Road Roundabout, Muggiemoss Road, Oldmeldrum Road, the A947 and then back onto the A96 at Bucksburn Roundabout.

Phase Three – Thursday, May 12 to Friday, May 13, 7.30pm – 6.30am (two nights)

The third phase will involve teams carrying out road marking improvements to the eastbound carriageway and will close the A96 eastbound from Oldmeldrum Road.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted along Old Meldrum Road, Muggiemoss Road to the A92 and then back onto the A96 at the Haudagain Roundabout.

Phase Four – Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 15, 7.30pm – 6.30am (two nights)

The third phase will involve road marking improvements to the westbound carriageway which will be closed from the Haudagain Roundabout.

Westbound traffic will be diverted along the A92 to Muggiemoss Road Roundabout, Muggiemoss Road, Oldmeldrum Road, the A947 and then back onto the A96 at Bucksburn Roundabout.