New Haudagain bypass finally opens today to ease Aberdeen congestion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Haudagain bypass finally opens today to ease Aberdeen congestion

By Lauren Robertson
May 16, 2022, 9:39 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 1:51 pm

The public will finally be able to drive along the new dual carriageway link road at the Haudagain in Aberdeen today.

More than 180ft of new carriageway will take traffic between the A92 North Anderson Drive and A96 Auchmill Road following a £49.5 million project.

The area is known for significant queues and traffic delays, an issue which is hoped will be tackled by the new road layout.

Works on the notorious bottleneck have been delayed seven times since they first began in 2017, with the pandemic and a burst gas pipe among the reasons for the pushback.

Delays ‘understandably frustrating’

Initially supposed to be completed in 2021, today the new stretch of road was finally opened by Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.

The Haudagain Improvement Project has faced many delays. Picture by Kath Flannery.

She addressed the delays at Monday’s opening ceremony: “I know there have been delays to the completion of this project, which has been understandably frustrating for the local community.

“The contractors did suffer from staff shortages due to the impact of the Omicron variant at the turn of the year and I am hopeful the community will now welcome the project’s completion.

“I was delighted to cut the ribbon to open this new road, allowing the local community and road users of Aberdeen to start enjoying the benefits that it will bring to the north-east.”

Haudagain improvement project in Aberdeen

Posted by Evening Express on Monday, 16 May 2022

Supporting the community

The Haudagain Improvement Project was backed by the Scottish Government and formed part of a £745m investment in the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie-Tipperty project.

Farrans Construction was awarded the contract for the works back in 2018 and supported the local community by providing jobs in the area.

Carol Fleming completed two apprenticeships on the project before working her way up to a senior engineer, and said the project helped her enhance her skills.

“I knew when I was at school that I wanted to work in the construction industry. I had a keen interest in maths and physics and loved spending time outdoors,” she explained.

“[The project] allowed me to enhance my existing skills, covering a wide range of topics such as the management of construction planning, estimating, highways maintenance, building and civil engineering.”

The new road layout at Haudagain. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Improving pedestrian and cycling routes

The contractor will remain on site at Haudagain to undertake necessary finishing, snagging and seasonal landscaping works.

Barry McLean, regional director for Farrans in Scotland, explained the change completed works would hopefully bring to the area.

He said: “We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in the progress of the A92/A96 Haudagain improvement project.

“We have worked closely with Transport Scotland to deliver a scheme which will alleviate bottlenecks at the roundabout, creating a new dual carriageway and enabling improved pedestrian and cycling routes through the local area.”

The end of a long and winding road: A timeline of Haudagain project delays

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]