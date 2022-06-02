Public views wanted on Haudagain and other key Aberdeen routes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council is requesting the public’s views on active travel and public transport on two key city roads.

The two roads that are under consultation are the A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don road, including the Haudagain, and the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road.

The two separate requests for views will focus on the council’s efforts to make use of the city bypass.

The studies each have a set of potential options available for public feedback.

This is developing from the council’s previous study on A92 road launched in February.

There will also be a focus on how to encourage people to travel sustainably by walking, cycling and using public transport.

People have until July, 1 to fill out the survey.

What does the council want to know?

Understand how people currently use the roads

Identification of problems on the roads

Feedback on several potential options for improvements

How Covid has affected the way people travel

Where to build bus and cycle infrastructure

To give your views on the A92 Bridge of Dee to Bridge of Don road click here.

To give your views on the A944 Aberdeen to Westhill road click here.