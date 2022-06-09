Stem competition highlights ‘depth of talent’ in schools across north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east pupils have been praised for their excellent performance in a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) challenge.

The popular annual event, which is held by North East Scotland College (Nescol) and sponsored by Shell UK, aims to encourage wider participation in Stem subjects.

It is open to S2 pupils from schools across the region, which group into teams to compete in eight different challenges that test their knowledge and skills.

More than 3,000 pupils took part in the initial stage of the competition – with 300 making the second round. Two pupils from each school were selected for the finals.

Region full of talented young people

In Aberdeenshire, Mintlaw duo Ruby Adam and Fynn Leslie claimed the first place, while Peterhead pair Sophie Geddes and Bailey Moody scooped the runner-up spot.

Cults team Hannah Roberts and Cameron Welsh came top of the class in the Aberdeen finals, with Bucksburn’s Maisie Donaldson and Arran Middler coming second.

Duncan Abernethy, Nescol’s director of business development, said: “The skills competition is a fantastic way for pupils to test their Stem knowledge in a lively format that brings the best out of the teams who take part.

“This year’s event demonstrated the depth of talent we have in the north-east of Scotland and we’re grateful to all of the schools who embraced the competition as well as to Shell for their generous continued support.”