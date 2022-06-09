Stem competition highlights ‘depth of talent’ in schools across north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stem competition highlights ‘depth of talent’ in schools across north-east

By Denny Andonova
June 9, 2022, 3:17 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 6:45 pm
Mintlaw team Ruby Adam and Fynn Leslie, pictured with Mintlaw Academy’s acting depute head Ali Hynd (left) and Duncan Birnie of Shell UK after winning Nescol's STEM challenge.
Mintlaw team Ruby Adam and Fynn Leslie, pictured with Mintlaw Academy’s acting depute head Ali Hynd (left) and Duncan Birnie of Shell UK. Image supplied by Nescol.

North-east pupils have been praised for their excellent performance in a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) challenge.

The popular annual event, which is held by North East Scotland College (Nescol) and sponsored by Shell UK, aims to encourage wider participation in Stem subjects.

It is open to S2 pupils from schools across the region, which group into teams to compete in eight different challenges that test their knowledge and skills.

Participants in the Aberdeenshire finals pictured at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus. Supplied by North East Scotland College.

More than 3,000 pupils took part in the initial stage of the competition – with 300 making the second round. Two pupils from each school were selected for the finals.

Region full of talented young people

In Aberdeenshire, Mintlaw duo Ruby Adam and Fynn Leslie claimed the first place, while Peterhead pair Sophie Geddes and Bailey Moody scooped the runner-up spot.

Cults team Hannah Roberts and Cameron Welsh came top of the class in the Aberdeen finals, with Bucksburn’s Maisie Donaldson and Arran Middler coming second.

Cults team Hannah Roberts and Cameron Welsh, pictured with Andy Maitland of NESCol (left) and John Raine of Shell UK. Supplied by North East Scotland College.

Duncan Abernethy, Nescol’s director of business development, said: “The skills competition is a fantastic way for pupils to test their Stem knowledge in a lively format that brings the best out of the teams who take part.

“This year’s event demonstrated the depth of talent we have in the north-east of Scotland and we’re grateful to all of the schools who embraced the competition as well as to Shell for their generous continued support.”

