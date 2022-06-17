MSP objects to Aberdeen McDonald’s drive-thru over ambulance delay concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSP objects to Aberdeen McDonald’s drive-thru over ambulance delay concerns

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 12:00 pm
MSP Kevin Stewart said the proposed fast food drive-thru would cause "very serious issues" for the Scottish Ambulance Service
A north-east MSP has hit out against plans for a new Aberdeen McDonald’s drive-thru over concerns it could cause an “unacceptable risk” to ambulance response times.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has written to Aberdeen City Council chiefs to formally object to the proposal.

The global fast food chain is hoping to open the new restaurant on the site of the former Rosehill Day Centre on Ashgrove Road West.

The proposed drive-thru site is located across the road from the Aberdeen Ambulance Station.

Plans for the new restaurant were submitted to the local authority last month.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has objected to the plan. Picture by Heather Fowlie

Why did he object?

In his letter, Mr Stewart mentioned the Scottish Ambulance Service’s own objection to the proposal.

He said: “I would like to draw particular attention to the Scottish Ambulance Service objection, who have stated that almost half of their emergency vehicles use the junction to attend emergency calls.

“This could cause particular difficulties if the queues are backed up onto the road like was often the case at the Bridge of Don site.

“Beyond that, they have stated the significant increase in traffic that the drive-thru could bring to the area with an estimated rise of 460-750%.

“This could place an unacceptable risk to ambulance response times to emergencies across Aberdeen”.

Constituents had also written to the SNP MSP with concerns about litter, anti-social behaviour and access to nearby sheltered housing.

Traffic build-up ‘could cause very serious issues’

Mr Stewart said that ambulance response times “must be held paramount”.

He added: “The traffic build-up on the junction to Anderson Drive could cause very serious issues for folk across the city if our paramedics are restricted in any way.

“I’ve written to the council to note my formal objection to ensure these issues are properly considered by the planning committee.

“I hope these views, along with those of the Scottish Ambulance Service and the local community, are taken into account too.”

The Aberdeen Ambulance Station and Workshop is located across the road from the proposed McDonald’s site. Picture by Ben Hendry

Emergency service raised concerns

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said it had a “number of concerns” about the impact the new restaurant would have on its daily work.

It said drive-thru traffic would have a “detrimental effect on our target response time to immediately life-threatening call-outs.”

Service bosses also said they were worried about the impact demolition and construction work on the site would have on the service.

Estates officer Jenon Stewart said: “SAS provide an essential emergency service to the area and, as the proposed site layout stands at the moment, we believe that the increased traffic flows will have a detrimental effect on our target response time to immediately life-threatening call-outs.”

What are your thoughts on the new drive-thru? Share your views in our comments section below

A for sale sign sits outside the former Rosehill Day Centre building. Picture by Kirstie Topp.
Residents oppose to plan

The vacant Rosehill Day Centre building would be demolished to make way for the new drive-thru.

But the development has not proved to be popular as 85 residents have written to the council opposing the plans.

Meanwhile, just four have given the drive-thru their support.

The building was formerly a centre for autistic adults but was put on the market in 2017.

It was most recently used as a Covid testing centre during the pandemic.

If it is given the go-ahead it would be the sixth McDonald’s restaurant in Aberdeen.

