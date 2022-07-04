‘It impacts everyone’: ‘Slow’ protestors hope the government will take action on soaring fuel costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those who took part in “slow” protests on the A92 today hope their actions will push the government to do something about rising fuel costs.

The protest in Aberdeen was just one of many held across the UK in a nationwide effort to fight the fuel crisis.

Led by two tractors, a group of vehicles travelled at 10 to 15 miles per hour along the A92 from Stonehaven to Aberdeen on Monday morning.

Ian Paterson, director of K & I Paterson Ltd, took part in the “slow” protest alongside some of his employees in company vans.

He is hopeful the government will take notice of all the protests that have taken place today.

“The price of full is going up and up for everybody, and it’s getting to stage now that all materials are going up in price,” he said. “Trying to get materials, as well, is a nightmare.

“If we don’t try something, nothing is going to change”

Time to ‘take a stand’

The company director said he has never done “anything like this before” and was encouraged by his employees to take part.

“From a business point of view, it’s been harder to get materials because of the fuel costs,” he continued. “Some deliveries are not being sent up here as often as they used to, which has a knock on effect for us.

“The price of fuel duty is the biggest complaint at the moment – fuel tax is the problem. The companies will keep making money because everyone needs fuel for their day to day jobs. It impacts everyone.

“We hope the government takes notice as there’s been quite a few protests over the UK today. It surely can’t go unnoticed.

“If they don’t, I think there will be more – bigger – protests.”

Readers have shared their thoughts about the demonstration online with many saying it is time to “take a stand”.

Mr Paterson added: “We’ve had a lot of messages of support. I’d say 90% of the horns that were tooted were followed by waves or thumbs up.

“That was a good thing from today.”