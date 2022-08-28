Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 88-year-old woman has been seriously hurt after the car she was in crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Baillieswell Road, in the Bieldside area of Aberdeen, at about 10.20am on Saturday.

A silver Volkswagen Polo left the road and struck the tree.

Paramedics took the woman to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed for five hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Manson, from the road policing unit said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage which could assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 1230 of August 27.”