WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Julia Wishart is undeniably an admirable figure in the north-east hospitality scene.

Those that know her well will understand why.

The entrepreneur’s career journey has spanned around 16 years, starting at the age of 19 while studying at the University of Glasgow, and has seen her operating in cocktail bars and restaurants based in locations as far away as Melbourne.

But this isn’t all Julia has achieved within this time frame, to say the least.

After returning to Scotland and making way for Aberdeen, the theatre studies graduate worked alongside drinks industry expert, Adrian Gomes, for some time before setting up her own drinks training and education company, known as Highball Hospitality.

She also launched Wee Wine Club, an online wine tasting club, and started her role as brand ambassador at Aberdeenshire-based spirits company Esker Spirits in 2018.

Watch the full video about Julia’s journey below

But despite all this change and new ventures to take on over the years, one thing has remained the same – that being Julia’s sheer admiration for the hospitality industry.

This is one of the many reasons why I was eager to catch up with the entrepreneur for the next installment in my ongoing series, The Realities of Hospitality.

Before our chat, there was a list of burning questions I was keen to ask.

They included what having a role in hospitality means for your personal life, where her career has taken her over the years, what it’s like juggling multiple job roles and if she has any advice for those aspiring for a career in the industry.

Julia was open and honest about his experience so far.

These are the realities of hospitality for Julia Wishart…