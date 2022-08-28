WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality

By Karla Sinclair
August 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Julia Wishart.
Julia Wishart.

Julia Wishart is undeniably an admirable figure in the north-east hospitality scene.

Those that know her well will understand why.

The entrepreneur’s career journey has spanned around 16 years, starting at the age of 19 while studying at the University of Glasgow, and has seen her operating in cocktail bars and restaurants based in locations as far away as Melbourne.

A variety of vodka miniature flavours by Esker Spirits.

But this isn’t all Julia has achieved within this time frame, to say the least.

After returning to Scotland and making way for Aberdeen, the theatre studies graduate worked alongside drinks industry expert, Adrian Gomes, for some time before setting up her own drinks training and education company, known as Highball Hospitality.

She also launched Wee Wine Club, an online wine tasting club, and started her role as brand ambassador at Aberdeenshire-based spirits company Esker Spirits in 2018.

Watch the full video about Julia’s journey below

But despite all this change and new ventures to take on over the years, one thing has remained the same – that being Julia’s sheer admiration for the hospitality industry.

This is one of the many reasons why I was eager to catch up with the entrepreneur for the next installment in my ongoing series, The Realities of Hospitality.

Before our chat, there was a list of burning questions I was keen to ask.

Julia has been in the industry for around 16 years.

They included what having a role in hospitality means for your personal life, where her career has taken her over the years, what it’s like juggling multiple job roles and if she has any advice for those aspiring for a career in the industry.

Julia was open and honest about her experience so far.

These are the realities of hospitality for Julia Wishart…

