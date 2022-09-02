Too soon or jingle all the way? Christmas decorations go up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yes, it’s that time again already.

The kids have just gone back to school and it feels like just yesterday that we were being warned of heatwaves

However, despite many people still considering barbecues across the north and north-east this weekend, Christmas decorations have also gone on sale from late August.

Is it too soon, or are you already ordering your turkey? Let us know in the comments below.

Time for tinsel?

Yes, beginning to make their first appearance in bargain stores, wholesalers and other retailers, tinsel and glitter have taken their first footholds before soon spreading across shop floors.

Press & Journal and Evening Express readers have spotted fully decked out Christmas trees and light-up reindeers in Costco in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, others have reported Home Bargains in Peterhead, The Range, Poundland and B&M also getting into the festive spirit.

And Asda in Elgin has been spotted stacking big tubs of Quality Street and Roses sweeties next to the entrance. You know the kind, the ones that are still in the house well into January.

There have been no reports of Last Christmas by Wham over any shop speakers yet. However, the landmark annual event may only be days away.