TUI cancels Dalaman to Aberdeen flight after ‘unruly’ passenger allegedly assaults pilot By Chris Cromar September 23, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 5:04 pm 0 The Tui flight between Dalaman and Aberdeen was cancelled this morning. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds 0 Exclusive: Could Union Terrace Gardens be renamed to commemorate the Queen? 0 Stonehaven paddleboarder adds unorthodox converted horsebox sauna to beachside business 0 A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far 0 Aberdeenshire fishery celebrates as resident ospreys fledge four healthy chicks 0 Restaurant review: Hit the road for a winning line-up at Jaffs in Dunecht 0 Warning 'stubborn percentage' of one in 10 Scottish adults still to get first Covid… 0 We tested the new Fireaway Pizza and its revolving oven in Aberdeen, but what… 0 Travis ready to celebrate a soundtrack to fans' lives in Aberdeen 0 Historic Stoneywood paper mill was industry's last survivor 0 More from Press and Journal Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy… 0 Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland… Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds 0 Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling… Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay 0 Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh Editor's Picks Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland crash Exclusive: Could Union Terrace Gardens be renamed to commemorate the Queen? Renee MacRae murder trial weekly round-up A Flag for Aberdeenshire: Expert reveals most popular design ideas so far Here’s what happens next as Stoneywood paper mill workers face job losses Should we talk to kids about money problems?