Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings across north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings across north and north-east

By Lauren Robertson
October 3, 2022, 12:14 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 3:07 pm
Weather warning for October 5. Image: Met Office.
Weather warning for October 5. Image: Met Office.

Strong winds and rain are forecast to howl across the north and north-east as Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings.

Last week brought wet and windy weather as the winter months begin to close in and temperatures start to drop – a trend that is forecast to continue.

Those living along the west coast in places including Fort William and Oban should prepare for more rain on Tuesday as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning covering the region.

The worst of the rain is forecast to hit from midnight on Monday to around 10am on Tuesday morning.

Yellow warning for rain on October 4. Image: Met Office

In light of the forecast, Sepa has also issued flood alerts for Argyll and Bute, Skye and Lochaber and Wester Ross.

Network Rail has anticipated disruption and announced it will be limiting train speeds on parts of the Dumfries, West Highland and Kyle lines as a result.

While Tuesday’s warning is localised along the west coast, Wednesday’s spreads across the whole country.

Wednesday winds

Howling winds that are forecast to start at midnight on Tuesday aren’t expected to ease for a whole 24 hours.

The Met Office‘s second yellow weather warning covers the whole of Scotland, including the western and northern isles.

People have been warned there is a chance of flying debris, damage to property and power cuts.

There is also a possibility of disruption to public transport and journey times due to debris on roads.

This comes after a number of CalMac ferry services were cancelled on Monday because of strong sea swells.

Forecast where you are

Tuesday 

  • Aberdeen – Highs of 15C, lows of 11C, wind gusts up to 37mph
  • Fraserburgh – Highs of 15C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 38mph
  • Inverness – Highs of 16C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 37C
  • Elgin – Highs of 16C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 39mph
  • Fort William – Highs of 15C, lows of 11C, wind gusts up to 41mph
  • Thurso – Highs of 15C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 38mph
  • Kirkwall – Highs of 14C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 38mph
  • Lerwick – Highs of 13C, lows of 11C, wind gusts up to 47mph

Wednesday

  • Aberdeen – Highs of 11C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 44mph
  • Fraserburgh – Highs of 12C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 50mph
  • Inverness – Highs of 11C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 36mph
  • Elgin – Highs of 11C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 47mph
  • Fort William – Highs of 11C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 43mph
  • Thurso – Highs of 11C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 41mph
  • Kirkwall – Highs of 11C, lows of 10C, wind gusts up to 41mph
  • Lerwick – Highs of 11C, lows of 9C, wind gusts up to 42mph

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire
Click on the interactive images in the below article to see before-and-after images of what the future of Aberdeen could look like under the new proposals.
10 before-and-after interactive images show new Aberdeen city centre vision
Jack Codona is bringing a video game-themed bar to the Union Street site once occupied by Espionage. Supplied by Mhorvan Park/DCT
First look at £1m plans for US-style retro 'barcade' at former Aberdeen nightclub
Adam Godfrey has had a warrant issued for him to appear in court after he video recorded an underage girl carrying out a sex act on him.
Teen had sex with underage girl then threatened to throw her from window of…
Popular Peterhead bakeshop The Hame Bakery has opened a second branch in the town. Linda and Patrick Jackson. CR0038699 02/10/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Award-winning The Hame Bakery opens second site in Peterhead
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies acquires BDG Thomson Gray Picture shows; Hardies senior partner Danny McArthur and Shirley Thomson of BDG Thomson Gray. Aberdeen. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Hardies swoops for historic Aberdeen firm of quantity surveyors
From left, Ainsleigh Ross, Dale Harper, Aden Robertson and Christopher Jones leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Revellers handed court fines over lockdown-breaking Covid house party in Aberdeen
Daniel Sloss will soon return to Aberdeen international comedy festival 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Watch our video chats with Daniel Sloss and other stars of Aberdeen International…

More from Press and Journal

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
A series of timetable changes have been proposed by Stagecoach. Picture by Chris Sumner.
'We spoke, Stagecoach listened': Community outcry saves bus links to Aberdeenshire villages
Scottish Fire and Rescue. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue. sent in by SFRS media team
Ornamental crystal globe sparks fire warning after starting blaze in Argyll home
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
Request CR00000 A96 between Inverurie and Huntly. Just at the turning for Huntly station. Taken 12/11/20
Massive 130-tonne transformer expected to bring Saturday travel disruption to A96 in Aberdeenshire
Watch highlights of both the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup finals with #HighlandLeagueWeekly!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North…

Editor's Picks