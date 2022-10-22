‘We need help’: Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town’s Royal British Legion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rallying call has been issued to the community of Oldmeldrum to try and save its Royal British Legion (RBL) branch.

The Aberdeenshire club has shared a notice with its members stating the branch may be forced to close next month due to rising costs.

Throughout the summer, its energy bills have roughly doubled to around £1,200 per month which means the club’s income is now less than its outgoings.

Bill Findlay, the club secretary, explained that weekend activities have been keeping them going, with each weekend’s income making it possible to open for another.

However, as winter is fast approaching the club is aware its costs are going to rise even further.

Mr Findlay said: “It really is a very difficult situation, and it’s all down to costs, nothing to do with anything else.

“Bills have almost increased by 100% during the summer, and are likely to go much higher as the winter starts. It’s such a big place, it takes a lot of heating and a lot of lighting.

“With all the news we’ve been hearing about energy, we’ve made as many cuts as possible, but in the winter months some of those things we can’t do without. It’s a vicious circle to keep everything running – and it’s catching up on us.”

‘Come along and talk to us’

The RBL Scotland branch first opened at its current location in the town in 1975 and has since become a community staple.

The building on Market Square is hired out by various clubs and groups on a weekly basis and is also home to the Oldmeldrum Community Pantry.

The committee is reluctant to increase the hire fee and place a further financial burden on all the community clubs.

Mr Findlay said it will be “heartbreaking” to see the doors close, but believes it is vital to do so to avoid major debt.

“There’s a lot of people coming up saying we can’t close, but we can’t keep going if we don’t have the money to do it,” he added.

An official decision on the future of the branch cannot be made until an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) is held.

This will take place at the club on Monday, October 31, at 7pm and it is hoped the community will turn up to show it is willing to “rally round”.

It is hoped a new committee will be formed to take over, with residents encouraged to come forward with financial ideas and offers to help.

Mr Findlay added: “We’re pushing everyone to get involved and come along to the EGM, not just members, we really want anybody that has any interest and can help to come and talk to us.

“That’s the main purpose, to just get people involved. We wouldn’t just be losing the legion, but losing a big facility here, so we want some feedback and information to know if anyone can help us.”