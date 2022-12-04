North-east tattoo studio inks £1,000 boost for Cfine with artistic fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east tattoo studio inks £1,000 boost for Cfine with artistic fundraiser

By Lauren Taylor
December 4, 2022, 12:47 pm Updated: December 4, 2022, 4:43 pm
Tattoo artist Russell Arthur got involved in the fundraiser. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Tattoo artist Russell Arthur got involved in the fundraiser. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Tattoo artists in Aberdeen have got crafty to ink a £1,000 boost for Cfine by hosting a walk-in day.

Artists at Utopia Body Arts raised funds for the north-east charity after opening their doors to anyone wanting a flash tattoo.

Each tattoo artist had a selection of pre-drawn designs to choose from for a set size and price, with all funds going to Cfine.

The Press & Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are highlighting the work of the charity and initiatives to support them as part of our Big Christmas Food Appeal. 

The body piercers also had pay-as-you-feel sessions to raise donations for the local food charity.

Artists Sophie Lawson and Heather Hay getting stuck in. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Owner and body piercer, Nathan Hague, explained Cfine is an important charity in the city and he has worked with the organisation in his previous job as a chef.

He wanted to host the walk-in day as a chance to support and promote the work Cfine, and other foodbanks, do for the city, especially after the pandemic.

Mr Hague added: “You can clearly see that tattoo and piercing shops across Aberdeen care because we are not the only ones doing things for foodbanks. You’ll see a lot of alternative businesses looking to do things like this in the next few weeks as well.

Customers could choose from a range of designs. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“A lot of our clients are more of the gifting type, so for us, if we have done charitable drives in the past we’ve actually been pretty successful with them.

“But when we’ve done that we’ve just basically done a collection, whereas this time after Covid small businesses can give a little bit more back.”

‘Not just an empty gesture’

The event raised more than £1,ooo for Cfine, with shop manager Vicky Birks saying this is something they would like continue doing into the new year as well.

She said everyone working at Utopia, including the two guest artists from Shetland, were more than happy to support the charity walk-in day.

The whole team got involved in the fundraising effort. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

She said: “If you think, it’s like one day’s work for us which obviously is a lot of work – but it is just one day and people are pretty sound about that.”

“I think people think industries like ours just don’t care but it’s the complete opposite.”

The shop has decided to create a drop-off point for any food donations for Cfine too, so that anyone could be involved in contributing on the day, even if they can’t afford to get a spontaneous tattoo for charity.

Ms Birks stressed they wanted to raise awareness and support for the food charity as well as money raised through the walk-in day or food collections.

All money raised through the event will go to north-east charity Cfine. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“It’s important to us, it’s not just an empty gesture,” she said. “Especially because Cfine does a lot of good work in this city and people need to know about it.

“Something so small from anyone can make such a big difference to people and just being more mindful that there’s other people out there who are really struggling.

“And I know we’re all struggling but we’re all in this together, and if people could just be a bit nicer and help each other out things could be better.”

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepageBig Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal, Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106 has stepped up the Big Christmas Food Appeal to ease some of the worries many people are facing this winter.

Working with our partner Cfine, we are highlighting initiatives like Utopia’s walk-in day.

We have also been reporting on the cost-of-living crisis, threatening households right to the brink, while making sure those in our communities know where to get help when they need it.

If you’re part of a group fundraising or organising a collection please get in touch so we can share your efforts, and raise awareness of the other organisations out there. E-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

