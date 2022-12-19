Stoney Cares: Three-course meal to serve Christmas friendship in Stonehaven during cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire community is preparing a three-course Christmas Day meal with a healthy serving of friendship to help out in the cost of living crisis.

Stoney Cares will host its annual meal for those who feel lonely, or impacted by the rising costs in St James Church Hall for anyone who would like to attend.

The annual event brings together those who might otherwise be alone, or unable to provide a meal for themselves or their family on the day.

Eight years of Christmas meals

Organiser Scott Reid is preparing for this year’s feast saying the whole community has pulled together to put on the event, with donations from both businesses and individuals.

He said: “This is the eighth year we have done the Christmas meal. We even continued through the Covid years by delivering to people’s homes.

“What we started doing was providing a meal for people who were on their own at Christmas and needed a wee bit company.

“The first year we did it we had 29 people who came along.

“The whole community pulls together to help: Machardy are giving us the turkey, Carron Chip Shop the potatoes, a local farm is giving us the veg. Villa Coffee Shop is making the starter and the Station Hotel is doing dessert, and Auntie Betty’s is giving us ice cream.

“Giulianotti’s is making sure there is a nicely wrapped present for everyone who come along. Rob Steele, the chef at the Marine Hotel, is cooking the main course for everyone.”

Open invite

About 30 people have signed up for the meal so far with more expected to join through the week before Christmas Day.

Mr Reid continued: “We have opened it up this year to anyone struggling with the cost of living. We are welcoming families, as we have done before, as well. No one needs to miss out.

“The cost of living is really biting hard for people, and we know that the numbers of people who would like to come will go up.”

He continued: “I also really need to thank the people who come along on Christmas Day, it takes courage for people to admit that they are lonely, or in need of company – or that they are suffering with lack of money. It is an incredible thing that they come along.”

“Over the years people have made good friends at our Christmas Day meal in Stonehaven.

“Throughout the year those who have enjoyed a meal and met people friends for the first time, meet up again during the year. I have heard of one person who walks another’s dog now, and one man who is on speaking terms with people he didn’t know before.”

The Christmas Day meal will take place at St James Church Hall, Arbuthnot Place, Stonehaven at 11am until 1pm.

To book a place at the meal contact stoneycares@outlook.com, or call or text 07841 434 470. Transport is available.

