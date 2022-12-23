February by-election to be held in Aberdeen following death of Avril MacKenzie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has announced dates for a by-election following the death of councillor Avril MacKenzie.

Ms MacKenzie, who served as a Conservative councillor for the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward, died on December 1.

Following the news of her death, tributes flooded in for the councillor as she was remembered as “a great friend to many” and for “always going the extra mile”.

Last week, in a meeting of the council, colleagues shared their shock at the news and praised Ms MacKenzie for her dedication to her mother and dog Loki.

Now, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed a by-election for the Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone ward will be held on February 23.

The electronic counting of votes will take place the following morning in the Town and County Hall at the Town House in the city centre.

Candidates wishing to run in the by-election can submit their nomination papers from January 10 until January 23.

Nomination forms, information and the election timetable can be viewed on the Aberdeen City Council website.