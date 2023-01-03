Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee Nisa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman’s eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister burst into flames while she was shopping at a Nisa in Garthdee.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pam Milne nipped out to her local shop to post a letter and get a couple of things.

But when the 55-year-old got to the front of the queue the room was rocked by an explosion and a burst of flames.

She said the room was filled with smoke and she and two other female customers ran out of the shop and phoned the police.

Police alerted the fire service to the incident on Garthdee Drive just before 4pm and teams arrived shortly afterward.

Paramedics also arrived at the scene and checked Mrs Milne and the other customers over.

Despite having no serious burns to her face, her eyebrows had been singed off and her face was red.

‘Explosion blew shop window out’

“I was not expecting this when I nipped to the shops. It was scary. I was in a bit of a shock”, said Mrs Milne.

“The explosion even blew one of the shop’s windows out and all of the shop’s electrics had gone out.”

A police spokeswoman said the incident seemed to have been caused by a small gas canister, possibly the size of a deodorant can.

Two fire crews from North Anderson Drive and Central also attended but said they could not confirm what caused the incident.

Mrs Milne, who has lived in Aberdeen all her life, said: “It could have been worse. I had my glasses on so I don’t know if that protected my eyes.

“But my clothes are covered in dust and they stink of smoke.”

An employee who works at the Garthdee Nisa told the Press and Journal he had just started his shift and was not aware of any details.

He said the shop was now closed for repairs and they would issue a statement tomorrow when the manager was available.