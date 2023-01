Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who went missing from the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.

Edward Joseph Clark, 59, was last seen on Thursday, January 5.

Mr Clark is around 5ft 4ins tall, bald and has brown eyes but it is not yet known what he was last seen wearing.

Police are appealing to the public for information to find Mr Clark.

Officers urge the public to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting reference number 2740 of January 5, 2023.