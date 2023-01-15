Investigations launched after two cars stolen within a week in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two investigations have been launched after two cars were stolen in Aberdeen within a week of each other.

A white Seat MII, registration SV63 XHA, was taken from outside a property on Hutcheon Street in the city at about 4pm on January 5.

Then, a black Audi A3 was stolen from Holburn Street last week between Wednesday and Thursday. The registration for that car has not been released.

It was then seen being driven in the Mounthooly area of the city at about 11.15am on Thursday.

Officers have launched appeals for witnesses who may have seen either car since they were stolen.

Constable Paul Hay, describing the Audi, said: “The vehicle is distinctive a three-door model with silver wing mirrors and tinted rear windows.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle since Wednesday, or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage in the Mounthooly area to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 with reference CR/000444/23 for the Audi and PS-20230105-2366 for the Seat.