Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign of victim or culprits

By Denny Andonova
January 23, 2023, 11:41 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 1:50 pm
Rosehill Court incident
Police were called to reports of a disturbance and a man injured at Rosehill Court, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An investigation is under way after a man was reportedly injured at an Aberdeen tower block – after police found no trace of either the victim or culprits when they arrived.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at Rosehill Court, on Brierfield Terrace, at about 5pm on Sunday.

Crews attended the scene and carried out a thorough search of the building and the surrounding area.

However, the people involved in the incident – including the allegedly injured man – were not found.

The incident happened at Rosehill Court on Sunday afternoon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Residents reported the building was cordoned off for some time, and nobody was allowed to enter the premises while police were investigating.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.25 pm on Sunday, police received a report of a disturbance and a man injured at Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Police attended and searched the surrounding area however the persons involved were no longer there.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.”

