Man reportedly injured in ‘disturbance’ at Aberdeen tower block but police find no sign of victim or culprits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way after a man was reportedly injured at an Aberdeen tower block – after police found no trace of either the victim or culprits when they arrived.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at Rosehill Court, on Brierfield Terrace, at about 5pm on Sunday.

Crews attended the scene and carried out a thorough search of the building and the surrounding area.

However, the people involved in the incident – including the allegedly injured man – were not found.

Residents reported the building was cordoned off for some time, and nobody was allowed to enter the premises while police were investigating.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.25 pm on Sunday, police received a report of a disturbance and a man injured at Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Police attended and searched the surrounding area however the persons involved were no longer there.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.”