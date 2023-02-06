Motorists face week of delays due to resurfacing works on Ellon road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks on an Aberdeenshire road are expected to cause travel delays for the rest of the week.

A section of the A948 Ellon to Auchnagatt road was closed in both directions this morning so the council could begin essential resurfacing works.

The small stretch of road between the roundabout on the A90 and the roundabout at the Ellon Park and Ride will be closed until the end of Friday.

Those on the morning commute faced delays to their journey with traffic building in the town and along the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

Further disruption and congestion is expected throughout the rest of the week as a result.

Motorists are being advised to use a three-mile diversion through Ellon which will add about 20 minutes to their journey.

Traffic is being diverted along the A90 towards the B9005 roundabout, then along the road onto South Road.

From there, traffic is being directed along Market Street and Castle Road, and vice versa for those travelling in the opposite direction.

The Ellon Park and Ride is still accessible and buses are still serving the spot, but will be delayed due to the diversion through the town.