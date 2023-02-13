Lawrence Milne Decorators store in Ellon to close after 70 years after lockdown rush proves short-lived

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lawrence Milne Decorators is closing their retail shop in Ellon after 70 years.

The paint and wallpaper firm was established by Lawrence Milne in 1937 and the shop followed in the coming years, with his grandson Kevin Milne currently running the business.

However, Mr Milne has now been forced to close the store after it has become increasingly overlooked in recent years.

He said: “Our shop’s been getting quieter over the past five years. We moved our shop up to the current location 12 years ago, it was busy initially when we moved, then business just declined.”

Despite the closure of the shop, the core painting and decorating business will continue through the office at Balmacassie in Ellon.

‘Best year was during Covid’

Mr Milne revealed the coronavirus pandemic initially led to an increase in sales, but once lockdown was over, the shop went back to its previous struggle.

He said: “Our best year the shop had in 10 years was during the Covid pandemic in 2020 because everyone was at home painting their houses.

“But people have just gone back to their usual habits maybe they’re online shopping or not decorating so much as they don’t have the time on their hands.”

Though many rely on online shopping, Mr Milne says going into a store has its own set of unique benefits.

He added “You can buy wallpaper online and a lot of it is cheaper, but I don’t think it’s as good buying it online, you can’t see it or touch it and you don’t get advice or help.

“The cost of running the shop has obviously been rising. Electricity, business rates and the cost of paint and wallpaper and you can’t always add that onto your sales price.

“It’s just been harder, it’s also harder to get hold of stock to sell, a lot of the wallpaper companies promise you it’s going to be next week, then you don’t get it.”

‘It’s just not viable’

Mr Milne stressed that he never wanted the store to close, but has been left with no choice.

He added: “It’s not something I ever wanted to do, my grandfather opened up the first shop in Ellon 70 years ago, but it’s just not a viable business.

“It’s too much, it’s a struggle to make any profit and it takes up my time when I could be spending it on our successful side of the business which is the painting and decorating services we provide.”

This comes three years after Lawrence Milne Decorators closed their store in Aberdeen.

Since announcing the shop’s closure, Mr Milne has been “amazed” at the number of customers and former employees who’ve reached out with their personal “connection” to the shop.

He added that this made it “even sadder” that they have to close down and he wishes to thank all those who’ve supported them over the years.

The retail shop in Ellon will officially close on March 31, in the meantime, they’ve opened up a closing down sale for their customers.