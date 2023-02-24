‘Shock’ Labour win in Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election as former councillor makes triumphant return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Shock’ Labour win in Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election as former councillor makes triumphant return

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 24, 2023, 1:29 pm Updated: February 24, 2023, 2:59 pm
Newly elected Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone Labour councillor Graeme Lawrence. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Newly elected Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone Labour councillor Graeme Lawrence. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Labour has triumphed in the Dyce, Buckburn and Danestone by-election with Graeme Lawrence making a return to Aberdeen’s Town House.

The by-election was held following the passing of former Conservative councillor Avril MacKenzie in December.

Residents turned out to Dyce Community Centre and Dyce Church Hall yesterday to cast their votes.

The ballots were counted earlier today at the Town & County Room in the city’s Town House.

Residents head to the polling station at Dyce Community Centre. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Votes were tipped out of the ballot boxes at 10am with papers being counted electronically.

Proceedings were paused for a minute’s silence at 11am to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine.

The local authority’s returning officer Fraser Bell announced the results half an hour later.

Of the 16,926 electorate, just 4,772 votes were cast giving a turnout of 28.2%.

Due to the preferential voting system, Mr Lawrence was declared the winner at stage eight of the count after gaining the absolute majority of the vote.

The by-election was held following the death of former councillor Avril MacKenzie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What were the results?

Here are the candidates and their total number of first-preference votes:

Charlie Abel – Alba Party: 178

Tomasz Brzezinski – SNP: 1,455

Mevrick Fernandes – Lib Dem: 452

Syliva Hardie – Scottish Greens: 111

Akila Kanthaswamy – Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 1,190

Graeme Lawrence – Aberdeen Labour: 1,227

Simon McLean – Independent: 52

Amy-Marie Stratton – Scottish Family Party: 60

Win ‘a victory for Labour team’

Mr Lawrence previously served as an Aberdeen councillor between 2012 and 2017.

The re-elected local member said he was “elated” to be returning to local politics and thanked his team for their help.

“As Arnold Schwarzenegger would say, ‘I’ll be back’, and here I am,” he said.

“It was a great campaign, I had a really strong team working for me and I had the whole Labour team behind me.

“This is a victory for the whole Labour team.”

Aberdeen Labour members pictured at the Aberdeen City Council Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone by-election. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Following his election campaign, Mr Lawrence already has a number of issues he aims to focus on.

Speaking to constituents, he said the main points people raised concerns about were “potholes, dog mess and getting the Beacon reopened full-time instead of being closed most of the week”.

He also said many people spoke to him about the proposed increase in council tax, adding: “Everybody is worried in anticipation of what’s going to come.”

Labour win ‘huge encouragement’ for party

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett said the result was “absolutely wonderful”.

“Graeme’s a great candidate, he’s a great local figure and a community activist.

“He does a power of work in his community and it’s great to see people like that get support.

“It’s a huge shock that Labour has won in what has been a great stronghold for the SNP for many years.”

Aberdeen Labour members celebrate Graeme Lawrence’s by-election victory. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Crockett also said the council gaining an extra Labour member was a “huge encouragement” for the party.

He explained: “It’s an encouragement to us for the work that we’re doing and looking forward to the national elections, but also the local elections when they come.

“Seeing Labour back running the city is what we’d all like to see.

“But in the meantime, we’ve got a great councillor and we will all be working very hard as a group.”

“I’m really delighted for Aberdeen,” he added.

New councillor to ‘hit the ground running’

Councillor Sandra Macdonald added: “The good thing for the Labour team is that Graeme has been a councillor before and can hit the ground running.

Newly elected Labour councillor Graeme Lawrence. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“He’s going to be a huge asset to the Labour group and we are very pleased with the result today.”

Mr Lawrence joins fellow ward members councillors Gill Al-Samari (SNP), Barney Crockett (Labour) and Neil MacGregor (SNP).

