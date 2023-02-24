‘Shock’ Labour win in Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone by-election as former councillor makes triumphant return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Labour has triumphed in the Dyce, Buckburn and Danestone by-election with Graeme Lawrence making a return to Aberdeen’s Town House.

The by-election was held following the passing of former Conservative councillor Avril MacKenzie in December.

Residents turned out to Dyce Community Centre and Dyce Church Hall yesterday to cast their votes.

The ballots were counted earlier today at the Town & County Room in the city’s Town House.

Votes were tipped out of the ballot boxes at 10am with papers being counted electronically.

Proceedings were paused for a minute’s silence at 11am to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine.

The local authority’s returning officer Fraser Bell announced the results half an hour later.

Of the 16,926 electorate, just 4,772 votes were cast giving a turnout of 28.2%.

Due to the preferential voting system, Mr Lawrence was declared the winner at stage eight of the count after gaining the absolute majority of the vote.

What were the results?

Here are the candidates and their total number of first-preference votes:

Charlie Abel – Alba Party: 178

Tomasz Brzezinski – SNP: 1,455

Mevrick Fernandes – Lib Dem: 452

Syliva Hardie – Scottish Greens: 111

Akila Kanthaswamy – Scottish Conservative and Unionist: 1,190

Graeme Lawrence – Aberdeen Labour: 1,227

Simon McLean – Independent: 52

Amy-Marie Stratton – Scottish Family Party: 60

Win ‘a victory for Labour team’

Mr Lawrence previously served as an Aberdeen councillor between 2012 and 2017.

The re-elected local member said he was “elated” to be returning to local politics and thanked his team for their help.

“As Arnold Schwarzenegger would say, ‘I’ll be back’, and here I am,” he said.

“It was a great campaign, I had a really strong team working for me and I had the whole Labour team behind me.

“This is a victory for the whole Labour team.”

Following his election campaign, Mr Lawrence already has a number of issues he aims to focus on.

Speaking to constituents, he said the main points people raised concerns about were “potholes, dog mess and getting the Beacon reopened full-time instead of being closed most of the week”.

He also said many people spoke to him about the proposed increase in council tax, adding: “Everybody is worried in anticipation of what’s going to come.”

Labour win ‘huge encouragement’ for party

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett said the result was “absolutely wonderful”.

“Graeme’s a great candidate, he’s a great local figure and a community activist.

“He does a power of work in his community and it’s great to see people like that get support.

“It’s a huge shock that Labour has won in what has been a great stronghold for the SNP for many years.”

Mr Crockett also said the council gaining an extra Labour member was a “huge encouragement” for the party.

He explained: “It’s an encouragement to us for the work that we’re doing and looking forward to the national elections, but also the local elections when they come.

“Seeing Labour back running the city is what we’d all like to see.

“But in the meantime, we’ve got a great councillor and we will all be working very hard as a group.”

“I’m really delighted for Aberdeen,” he added.

New councillor to ‘hit the ground running’

Councillor Sandra Macdonald added: “The good thing for the Labour team is that Graeme has been a councillor before and can hit the ground running.

“He’s going to be a huge asset to the Labour group and we are very pleased with the result today.”

Mr Lawrence joins fellow ward members councillors Gill Al-Samari (SNP), Barney Crockett (Labour) and Neil MacGregor (SNP).