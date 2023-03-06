Man charged with driving offences following police chase in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with driving offences following a police chase in Aberdeen.

Police pursued the car after it failed to stop when signalled to do so in the Byron Avenue area of Northfield at about 2.10pm on Sunday.

The car drove off and later crashed.

A quantity of drugs were found inside.

The driver was charged with driving offences.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

A police spokesman said: “​No other vehicle was involved in the incident, however a quantity of controlled drugs were recovered and inquiries remain ongoing into this.”