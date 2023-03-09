Three weeks of overnight roadworks on the A90 south of Peterhead to begin on Sunday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight roadworks will be carried out on a section of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road from Sunday.

The resurfacing improvements from the Mains of Longhaven to the south of Boddam are expected to take about three weeks to complete.

Amey teams will fix a number of defects over a 1.3 mile stretch of the road up until the morning of Saturday, April 1, if weather allows.

A convoy system will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night to ensure the safety of workers and motorists.

Temporary traffic lights will also be used at some points during the day to allow the road treatments to cool.

Access to and from Rocksley Drive at Boddam will be restricted at times during the three weeks.

Drivers are advised that a diversion will be put in place via Station Road.

The work is part of a £820,000 scheme which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland.

It aims to decrease the need for ongoing maintenance on the road which is used by more than 7,000 motorists each day.