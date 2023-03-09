RNLI call on people to become fundraisers in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands for its lifesaving work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The RNLI are looking to hire fundraisers to get out around the coastline to help raise money for its vital work.

The jobs, including those in Aberdeenshire, the east coast and the Highlands, allow staff members to work face-to-face with the public to help fund its lifesaving work.

Applications for the roles are now open offering full-time, part-time, seasonal and year-round opportunities at RNLI Lifeguard patrolled beaches, RNLI lifeboat stations, events, and private sites.

Workers, who will be paid £11 per hour, are needed from Fraserburgh to Broughty Ferry including Aberdeen, the east coast and the Highlands

‘Being a lifesaving ambassador’

Lucy Hampson, senior face-to-face fundraising manager at the RNLI, said: “Our face-to-face fundraiser roles are the perfect fit for anyone who is friendly, energetic and able to talk to anyone.

“It really is a vital role, sharing safety advice with thousands of beach visitors every summer, as well as inspiring them to support our work with a donation.

“We provide full, high-quality training to make sure that all our fundraisers feel confident and capable of being a lifesaving ambassador.

“I’d encourage anyone, no matter what career you are considering, to take up the challenge and apply for a face-to-face fundraising role.”

To apply for the face-to face role or find out more information, visit the RNLI’s website.

This comes just over a week since the RNLI appealed for more fundraising volunteers across Aberdeenshire including in Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

Along with those who go out to sea and save lives, a dedicated volunteering crew for the RNLI is needed.