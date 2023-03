[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rescue teams have been scrambled to Peterhead Harbour following reports of a person in the water.

Peterhead lifeboat was first made aware of the incident at around 9.25pm today.

The RNLI crew was launched as police and members of Peterhead coastguard rescue team made their way to the area.

The harbour remains closed to the public.

The incident is ongoing.

More as we get it.