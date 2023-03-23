A90 at Toll of Birness restricted in both ways due to crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy north-east road is down to one lane due to a collision at a notorious junction.

Police were called to the Toll of Birness, on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead road, at about 6am.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

The fire service confirmed that they are not at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to take care on approach to the junction.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A90 near the Toll of Birness shortly after 6am on Thursday, March 22.”

“One lane has been blocked and recovery arranged for the vehicles.”