Teen missing from Leeds could now be in Stonehaven

A 17-year-old boy missing from Leeds could be in Stonehaven, police believe.

Liam Woolford, from the Middleton area, was last seen on May 1.

West Yorkshire Police believe he may now be in Stonehaven.

Local officers are now urging anyone who sees the teen in Aberdeenshire to get in touch.

Liam was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie with a distinctive white “Hoonighan” logo on it. He was also wearing a black Crosshatch jacket and a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information should call 101.