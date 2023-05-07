Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Teen missing from Leeds could now be in Stonehaven Liam Woolford, 17, who was reported missing on May 1, is believed to have travelled north. By Shona Gossip May 7 2023, 1.11pm Share Teen missing from Leeds could now be in Stonehaven Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5701336/teen-missing-from-leeds-could-now-be-in-stonehaven/ Copy Link 0 comment Liam Woolford, 17, is missing from Leeds - and may now be in the Stonehaven area. Image: West Yorkshire Police/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 17-year-old boy missing from Leeds could be in Stonehaven, police believe. Liam Woolford, from the Middleton area, was last seen on May 1. West Yorkshire Police believe he may now be in Stonehaven. Local officers are now urging anyone who sees the teen in Aberdeenshire to get in touch. Liam was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie with a distinctive white “Hoonighan” logo on it. He was also wearing a black Crosshatch jacket and a grey baseball cap. Anyone with information should call 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
