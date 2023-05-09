Ref Watch: Should the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final have been postponed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Should the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup final have been postponed?

The P&J's refereeing expert Finlay Elder analyses the big calls made by Italian referee Gianfranco Menegali during Aberdeen's famous win against Real Madrid in Gothenburg.

The sodden pitch at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg. Image: Aberdeen Journals
The sodden pitch at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg. Image: Aberdeen Journals
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen made history 40 years ago in the Swedish city of Gothenburg when the Dons, led by footballing legend Sir Alex Ferguson, stunned Spanish giants Real Madrid to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Thousands of hopeful Dons fans made their way to Sweden, to watch their team take part in their first European final. Hard tackles, tough conditions and an extra time winner, the final proved to be a spectacle fans would never forget.

As always, I’ll be asking the question of how did the referee and his team of officials get on?

The lucky man in the middle was experienced Italian referee Gianfranco Menegali. The 49-year-old whistler was in his last season as a referee. Due to celebrate his 50th birthday the following month, the European Cup Winners’ Cup final was the first major cup final of his career.

Born in Rome, Menegali studied and achieved a degree in Law. He won the Giovanni Mauro Award in the 1975-76 season, an award that is handed out to the best referee of the season in Italy.

Before the match had even begun, the referee was already having to make a tough decision. Heavy rain in Gothenburg was battering the pitch at the Ullevi Stadium. Tarpaulin had been laid in an attempt to protect the grass from the heavy downpours the pitch was being exposed to.

When conducting a pitch inspection there are several factors that need to be considered. The safety of the players is the most important factor considered by any match official. Could the pitch potentially cause injury?

Factors such as the distance a team or fans have to travel to get to the game also play a part in the decision to potentially postpone a match. This is obviously a lot harder to handle if the game is being played internationally. Teams and fans usually travel to the destination of the game days in advance.

The waterlogged covering protecting the pitch at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

The amount of pressure on the match officials to put on the game would have been immense. A European cup final being postponed due to rain? That would have been a disaster for everyone involved.

Watching footage of the game you can see just how much standing water there was on the pitch and the running track. The rain continued to fall throughout the duration of the match, making the conditions even worse.

The pitch was cutting up and the ball was holding up on the grass, which could be better described as mud in some places of the pitch. Once you start a game, it becomes increasingly difficult to abandon it. Nine times out of 10 you power through to get the game finished and I do think playing the game was the right decision.

The fact it was a cup final between two teams who had collectively travelled over a thousand miles obviously played a huge part in the decision.

Enough was done to make the pitch just about playable, I do, however, think the consideration of player safety was thrown out of the window in order to get the game played.

If the tarpaulin cover had not been put over the pitch, I doubt the game would have started. Although the pitch was playable, it wouldn’t stop it from having an impact on the game.

The match officials lead out the Dons and Real Madrid players in the Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Was the penalty decision correct?

After the Dons had taken the lead through Eric Black, Real Madrid were awarded an opportunity to get themselves back into the game. An Alex McLeish pass-back would fall short, influenced by the muddy penalty box. Jim Leighton would charge out of his net and take down Real Madrid forward Santillana.

In the 1980s, refereeing and football was in a completely different era compared to the styles and decisions we see now.

However, this challenge is still something we see consistently in the beautiful game today.

A player waiting, expecting the contact to come. Buying and selling that contact to win a penalty. I think it was a penalty, one that would still be given today even with VAR.

There will always be arguments between whether going down when expecting contact is “clever play” or “cheating”. There most certainly is a very fine line between the two. But, in this situation it was clever play.

The match had plenty of hard challenges, mainly due to the poor weather conditions. The referee awarded some soft fouls as well throughout the game.

There was some inconsistency in the decisions he was giving. There were some challenges from both sets of players that would easily be yellow cards now.

There were also plenty of occasions where the referee would lag behind play a bit, he certainly wasn’t the most mobile referee I’ve seen. Overall, I thought the referee had a reasonable game. Nothing too controversial but slightly inconsistent.

Finlay Elder has been a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official since 2019, with experience in the Highland League, juniors and Club Academy. He writes a regular column on refereeing for The Press and Journal. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jordan and Karina Reid with their sons Kayden and Jayden in front of the Rangers crest which takes pride of place in their driveway. Image: Duncan Brown
Rangers fan dedicates Fraserburgh home to club by installing badge in driveway
5
2
Kessock Bridge closed due to incident. Image: Shutterstock.
Kessock Bridge reopened following police incident
3
Jay Idzes of Go Ahead Eagles during the Dutch premier league match agaist RKC Waalwijk. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the…
4
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0033223 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Chris Tonner Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 20-01-2022. /. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; 20/01/2022
Former chef turned Class A drug dealer could get another chance to address addiction
5
Karen Scaife pictured at Aberdeen University last month, and, inset, with husband Ross. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘Never, ever did I think he was unwell’: Wife of Ross Scaife speaks out…
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Oban Lesbian Weekend organiser Maz Gordon, left, and two Italian attendees (both named Nikki) at last year's event.
Move over, Brighton! Is Oban becoming the new centre of lesbian culture?
8
Traffic heading south on South Anderson Drive towards the Bridge of Dee on Tuesday morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Motorists facing major delays in Aberdeen as King George VI bridge works continue
9
Aberdeen's inshore lifeboat was called to the scene after the body was spotted on the cliffs.
Investigation launched after body of man recovered from Cove Bay
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]