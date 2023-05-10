‘We need to do something serious about this’: Aberdeen City Council backs ban on disposable vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We need to do something serious about this’: Aberdeen City Council backs ban on disposable vapes

The local authority will write to the Scottish Government pledging its support for a ban on the single use devices.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Kairin van Sweeden said Aberdeen City Council needed to take action to ban single use vapes. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Councillor Kairin van Sweeden said Aberdeen City Council needed to take action to ban single use vapes. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council has called for a ban on disposable vapes over fears they are negatively impacting health and the environment.

Top officials are to work out any potential implications of banning the single use devices for the local authority.

There will also be a citywide communications blitz, highlighting the environmental and health impacts of them.

Councillor Kairin van Sweeden suggested the council take action after warning of the “detrimental” effect they have on health and the environment.

She was supported unanimously by members of the city environment committee on Tuesday.

Vapes ‘a scourge in many ways’

The SNP Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen member raised the issue after hearing about the increasing problems the gadgets are creating.

“Vapes were brought in to help people stop smoking,” she explained.

Discarded vapes are often found lying around the streets of Aberdeen. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“While they were first seen as being passive they are now a scourge in many ways.

“Lots of young people use them and they are left on the ground or our beaches and end up in the sea.

“We need to do something serious about this.”

Council chiefs are also to write to the Scottish Government pledging support for a ban on vapes.

Disposable vapes ‘harmful’ to children and pets

Ms van Sweeden also told the committee that the battery-powered gadgets were a “waste of precious resources”.

“These devices are made up of plastic, lithium, copper, and of course contain liquid nicotine,” she explained.

A selection of flavored vapes. Image: Shutterstock

“Liquid nicotine is harmful if swallowed or if it gets onto your skin.

“We do not want small children to pick up these single use vapes, or for our beloved pets to attempt to eat them.”

She added: “The cost of recycling all the disposable single use vapes bought in the UK could be up to £69 million per year.

“This is a cost councils shouldn’t bear.”

Annual vape waste could cover area of 22 football pitches

Research by Material Focus, an independent not-for-profit organisation, revealed that a staggering 139 million single use vapes are bought in the UK per year.

Of this sum, a whopping 1.3 million are thrown away every week.

It is estimated that annual vape waste could cover an area equivalent to 22 football pitches.

Aberdeen City Council is calling for a ban on the single use devices
Aberdeen City Council is calling for a ban on the single use devices. Image: Laura Young

And there is a worry the gadgets are ending up in landfill instead of being recycled properly.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service believes the fire at the Altens recycling centre last summer could have been started by a vape.

But due to the devastation, the actual cause may never be known.

Are other councils behind the vape ban?

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government commissioned a review into the environmental impacts and management of single use vapes.

The project will be led by recycling quango Zero Waste Scotland.

And Aberdeen isn’t the only local authority to back a potential ban.

The leader of Moray Council will also write to the Scottish and UK governments in a bid to stop the sale of the disposable devices.

Meanwhile, members of Argyll and Bute Council have urged ministers to implement a ban “as soon as possible”.

Trading Standards teams vow to continue cracking down on youngsters being sold vapes

