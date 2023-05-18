Drone users could be banned from Aberdeen parks if they ‘annoy or frighten’ others

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drone users could be banned from Aberdeen’s parks if users don’t follow strict new guidelines.

A new rule warns that operators will not be allowed to operate their gadgets in a way that will “annoy or frighten” other park users, pets or wildlife.

Meanwhile, drone owners will not be allowed to use their equipment for commercial filming or surveying unless they gain permission from the council first.

And anyone looking to fly a drone in Aberdeen will be asked to follow the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s drone and model aircraft code at all times.

Updated rules went before councillors this week.

The existing guidelines were put in place back in 2014 and are due to expire next March.

The rules will cover areas including the city’s 14 public parks, sports areas, play parks and nature reserves.

How will Aberdeen drone ban be enforced?

A report explains that the costs involved will depend how strictly the council decides to enforce the new rules.

While any breaches wouldn’t be a criminal offence, they would mean that a council official is entitled to “require the person concerned to leave the ground, or to exclude them should they fail to comply”.

The papers add: “Prosecution for that criminal offence might follow.”

It’s more likely flouters would receive a fine than criminal punishment, while an “exclusion order” could ban repeat offenders from certain areas if they fail to heed warnings.

New signs will also be put up at the entrances to parks, advising of the tightened rules.

They are the latest in a long list of guidelines drone owners must adhere to.