Could gulls overthrow ‘nuisance’ reputation by being trained to keep Union Street clean?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could gulls overthrow ‘nuisance’ reputation by being trained to keep Union Street clean?

Addressing "the state of the street" was unveiled as a key theme for improving the Granite Mile at the Our Union Street public event today.

By Ellie Milne
Gulls have been suggested as a way to to help pick up litter on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Gulls have been suggested as a way to to help pick up litter on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Could gulls be the answer to cleaning up Union Street?

After months of gathering ideas from Aberdeen residents, campaigners have now shared the 17 key areas they will focus on in their quest to save the Granite Mile.

Our Union Street announced its manifesto at a public meeting at the Music Hall today where further questions were raised about how these will be acted upon.

The “untidy and dirty” perception of the city centre street was one of the main issues raised by north-east residents.

David Hunter, from The Habitat People, spoke up at today’s meeting to suggest gulls could be the answer – adding, they could even be put to work to benefit the city.

Headshot of David Hunter wearing a blue shirt outside the Music Hall on Union Street
David Hunter, founder of The Habitat People, spoke up at today’s meeting to defend the “nuisance” gulls and suggested they could be used to help improve Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

“A better understanding and a new perspective is needed,” he said. “We need to celebrate them as an icon or mascot of the city rather than a pest.

“Tackling of things like litter issues will make things easier, in terms of there being less gull-based interactions with people. I have been thinking of ways to encourage more positive interactions.”

Using gulls to improve Aberdeen

One of the themes included on Our Union Street’s list is “learning from other places” which Mr Hunter believes the birds can also help with.

“This is my wild idea,” he told The Press and Journal. “In a number of places in Japan they’ve actually got carrion crows to start collecting waste.

“Essentially, you put a piece of waste down and they put it into a box and get a pellet of food out. So, can we do the same with the gulls here?

“They’re endangered, mainly because of a lack of food, but these are very clever animals that can live up to 40.

“How can we start using them to improve our city?”

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Create more green spaces

Moving forward, he also agrees that the aesthetic of Union Street has to be improved through a “blending” of business and nature.

“Integrating them will bring in more people, it will improve mental health and make people more relaxed,” he added. “We need to make Union Street a place people want to be in.

“A softer aesthetic with green spaces rather than hard concrete city structure will bring people who will linger longer and spend more money.

“It would be good to see a corridor of habitat to enhance and showcase the city.”

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill's newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar - here's what we thought Picture shows; Glentanar Brasserie & Bar FIRST TASTE. Westhill. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
First taste: We tried 6 dishes from Westhill's newly reopened Glentanar Brasserie & Bar
Light The Blue will put talented young artists from across Scotland centre stage. All images supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Light the blue touchpaper and expect fireworks from Aberdeen's youth arts festival
A lifeboat from Stonehaven was sent out to help the stricken yacht. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
RNLI Stonehaven go to aid of 23ft yacht after engine fails
The Bikery in Huntly, with project coordinator Laura Mitchell May 30th 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Get a bike for as little as £60 at Huntly's community bike shop
Derren McRae, head of office for CBRE in Aberdeen, before the move into Marischal Square.
CBRE completes Aberdeen office move to Marischal Square
Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Jury convict man of brutal 'flamethrower' attack in just 12 minutes
Business rates words with coins
Holyrood won't budge on business rates appeal deadline
A trip to Farm Stop in Portlethen gave the whole family memories to last a lifetime. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Goats on my back, chickens on my head — Farm Stop in Portlethen is…
Hydrogen logistics concept. Truck with gas tank trailer on the road lined with solar power plants. 3d rendering; Shutterstock ID 1904634202; cf616d3b-9b1e-4343-ba72-6a91fa5522a7
Energy transition: 9 hydrogen projects to watch out for in north and north-east
A photo of Left to right: Impact reporter Brendan Duggan, live team reporter Louise Glen, investigations reporter Dale Haslam, city reporter Alastair Gossip, editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker, North journalist Stuart Findlay, sports reporter Sophie Goodwin and features writer Ellie House at the 44th Scottish Press Awards.
The Press and Journal named news website of the year at 44th Scottish Press…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]