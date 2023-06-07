Could gulls overthrow ‘nuisance’ reputation by being trained to keep Union Street clean?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Could gulls be the answer to cleaning up Union Street?

After months of gathering ideas from Aberdeen residents, campaigners have now shared the 17 key areas they will focus on in their quest to save the Granite Mile.

Our Union Street announced its manifesto at a public meeting at the Music Hall today where further questions were raised about how these will be acted upon.

The “untidy and dirty” perception of the city centre street was one of the main issues raised by north-east residents.

David Hunter, from The Habitat People, spoke up at today’s meeting to suggest gulls could be the answer – adding, they could even be put to work to benefit the city.

“A better understanding and a new perspective is needed,” he said. “We need to celebrate them as an icon or mascot of the city rather than a pest.

“Tackling of things like litter issues will make things easier, in terms of there being less gull-based interactions with people. I have been thinking of ways to encourage more positive interactions.”

Using gulls to improve Aberdeen

One of the themes included on Our Union Street’s list is “learning from other places” which Mr Hunter believes the birds can also help with.

“This is my wild idea,” he told The Press and Journal. “In a number of places in Japan they’ve actually got carrion crows to start collecting waste.

“Essentially, you put a piece of waste down and they put it into a box and get a pellet of food out. So, can we do the same with the gulls here?

“They’re endangered, mainly because of a lack of food, but these are very clever animals that can live up to 40.

“How can we start using them to improve our city?”

Create more green spaces

Moving forward, he also agrees that the aesthetic of Union Street has to be improved through a “blending” of business and nature.

“Integrating them will bring in more people, it will improve mental health and make people more relaxed,” he added. “We need to make Union Street a place people want to be in.

“A softer aesthetic with green spaces rather than hard concrete city structure will bring people who will linger longer and spend more money.

“It would be good to see a corridor of habitat to enhance and showcase the city.”