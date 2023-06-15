Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 24-hour fly fishing marathon that was due to take place in the River Dee next week has been cancelled next week due to the recent weather.

With “heavy hearts”, it has been cancelled by organisers the River Dee Trust and Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, who said that it was “in the best interest of nature and our struggling Atlantic salmon population” to do so.

It was due to take place on June 23-24, however, the event which takes place over seven fishing beats will not take place due to the high temperatures and lack of rain.

The latter has resulted in low water levels right along the river, providing stressful and low-oxygen water conditions for fish.

Competitors are sponsored to take part in the event, raising vital funds for the work of the River Dee Trust and in particular their One Million Trees campaign.

‘Such a shame’

River Dee Trust and Dee District Salmon Fishery Board development and promotions officer, Debbie Cooper said: “It is such a shame to have to cancel this event at short notice as the competitors are important to the local economy here on Deeside and they were all looking forward to enjoying some fishing and getting together for this challenge.”

Organisers will meet on Monday to decide the next steps for the planned event in June 2024.