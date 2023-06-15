Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather

Organisers citied the high temperatures and a lack of rain as the reasons to cancel.

By Chris Cromar
River Dee.
Low water in the River Dee. Image: Dee District Salmon Fishery Board & River Dee Trust.

A 24-hour fly fishing marathon that was due to take place in the River Dee next week has been cancelled next week due to the recent weather.

With “heavy hearts”, it has been cancelled by organisers the River Dee Trust and Dee District Salmon Fishery Board, who said that it was “in the best interest of nature and our struggling Atlantic salmon population” to do so.

It was due to take place on June 23-24, however, the event which takes place over seven fishing beats will not take place due to the high temperatures and lack of rain.

Robson Green fishing.
TV presenter Robson Green has taken part in the event before. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The latter has resulted in low water levels right along the river, providing stressful and low-oxygen water conditions for fish.

Competitors are sponsored to take part in the event, raising vital funds for the work of the River Dee Trust and in particular their One Million Trees campaign.

‘Such a shame’

River Dee Trust and Dee District Salmon Fishery Board development and promotions officer, Debbie Cooper said: “It is such a shame to have to cancel this event at short notice as the competitors are important to the local economy here on Deeside and they were all looking forward to enjoying some fishing and getting together for this challenge.”

Organisers will meet on Monday to decide the next steps for the planned event in June 2024.

