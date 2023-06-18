Reports linking Aberdeen with move for Jamie McGrath wide of the mark

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are not among the clubs trying to sign Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath.

The 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Dundee United, was a transfer target for the Dons during Jim Goodwin’s time in charge.

Reports on Sunday suggested Aberdeen and Hibernian were in a race to land the midfielder but the Press and Journal understands the Dons have no plans to resurrect their interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

McGrath is under contract with Wigan for another season but is expected to leave the Latics this summer.

He scored nine goals in 37 appearances for the Tannadice side, who were relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons have already signed three players during the transfer window with Nicky Devlin joining from Livingston, Leighton Clarkson returning on a permanent deal from Liverpool and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler arriving from NK Radomlje.