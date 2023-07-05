Gallery: Celebrations in full swing as Robert Gordon University graduations continue

Spirits are high among Robert Gordon University students as they celebrate graduation day with their nearest and dearest.

Families, friends and academics descended upon P&J Live to watch as the university’s cohort of business and law students received their degrees and diplomas.

Graduation celebrations kicked off at the Aberdeen venue on Tuesday, marking the start of a week-long programme of celebrations.

Crowds filled the venue for two ceremonies today as the second day of graduations took place.

Undergraduate and postgraduate business students were being recognised alongside scores of law graduates.

Spectators and fellow students cheered as graduates from the university’s Aberdeen Business School and the Law School took to the stage one-by-one to celebrate the end of their studies.

Aberdeen businesswoman receives Honorary Degree

North East business director and charity worker Lynne Smith was among those being recognised as she was awarded Honorary Degree.

The director of Central in Aberdeen received the Doctor of Business Administration award for her significant contribution to community engagement and extensive charitable work throughout the North East of Scotland.

The award was presented by Vice Principal for Academic Development and Student Experience, Lynn Kilbride.

Mrs Smith took over the running of Central, the local family-owned business, following the sudden death of her late husband, Derek, in 2006.

The firm has grown substantially over the years, becoming a recognizable brand in the north-east.

Aside from her business achievements, the mother-of-three was also recognised for her contribution to the local community and her commitment to charitable causes.

Professor Steve Olivier, Principal and Vice Chancellor spoke of her achievements, saying: “Lynne’s a stalwart in her field and this recognition of her is well deserved for years of hard work in business and for her selfless nature to help provide for others”, said

“During the pandemic, Central, under Lynne’s stewardship, helped so many people. From transporting key workers to helping those in need, she oversaw a difficult period by putting people before profit – an admirable stance for us all to aspire to.”