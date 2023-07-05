Gallery: Celebrations in full swing as Robert Gordon University graduations continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Celebrations in full swing as Robert Gordon University graduations continue

Families, friends and academics descended upon P&J Live to watch business and law students graduate.

By Michelle Henderson
Graduate Lydia Buchan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Lydia Buchan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Spirits are high among Robert Gordon University students as they celebrate graduation day with their nearest and dearest.

Families, friends and academics descended upon P&J Live to watch as the university’s cohort of business and law students received their degrees and diplomas.

Graduation celebrations kicked off at the Aberdeen venue on Tuesday, marking the start of a week-long programme of celebrations.

Crowds filled the venue for two ceremonies today as the second day of graduations took place.

Undergraduate and postgraduate business students were being recognised alongside scores of law graduates.

Graduates stand in front of a light up sign to pose for pictures following the ceremony.
RGU graduates beam with delight as they celebrate the end of their studies. Image: Kath flannery/ DC Thomson.

Spectators and fellow students cheered as graduates from the university’s Aberdeen Business School and the Law School took to the stage one-by-one to celebrate the end of their studies.

Aberdeen businesswoman receives Honorary Degree

North East business director and charity worker Lynne Smith was among those being recognised as she was awarded Honorary Degree.

The director of Central in Aberdeen received the Doctor of Business Administration award for her significant contribution to community engagement and extensive charitable work throughout the North East of Scotland.

The award was presented by Vice Principal for Academic Development and Student Experience, Lynn Kilbride.

Mrs Smith took over the running of Central, the local family-owned business, following the sudden death of her late husband, Derek, in 2006.

The firm has grown substantially over the years, becoming a recognizable brand in the north-east.

Business and law graduates took to the stage to graduate from their studies. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Aside from her business achievements, the mother-of-three was also recognised for her contribution to the local community and her commitment to charitable causes.

Professor Steve Olivier, Principal and Vice Chancellor spoke of her achievements, saying: “Lynne’s a stalwart in her field and this recognition of her is well deserved for years of hard work in business and for her selfless nature to help provide for others”, said

“During the pandemic, Central, under Lynne’s stewardship, helped so many people. From transporting key workers to helping those in need, she oversaw a difficult period by putting people before profit – an admirable stance for us all to aspire to.”

Graduate dances on stage as he graduates from RGU.
Graduates celebrated during graduation ceremonies at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Xinyi Hou dressed in traditional Chinese Hanfu. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Group of happy graduates pose for a photo. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Happy to have graduated. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The hard work has paid off. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Walking of stage as a graduate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Officially graduated. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate waves to the crowd. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate getting a group photo with loved ones. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates embrace in a hug. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Zsofia Young with her pal Allegra Barbalonga. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Ellie Holt with her family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates enjoying time together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates Niall McKay, Cameron Moar and Murray Liddell. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Youngster wearing graduation cap. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Time for celebrations. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Leon Kouider celebrates with Caitlin Melvin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate poses for a photo for loved one. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Smiles and laughs all day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Capturing memories. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Euan Smith with his family. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Proud graduates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Group of graduates hold their graduation caps high with pride. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate Finn Stevenson Robb with his brother Harris. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lauren Chisholm posing at graduation.
Lauren Chisholm show cases her scroll. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Graduate Lydia Buchan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate poses with her delighted family.
Students celebrated with their families. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Graduate dances on stage.
Taking center stage. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Graduate beams from among the crowd.
Celebrations were in full swing as RGU students graduated. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
A graduate student is tapped on the head with a cap as she graduates.
A proud moment. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
A proud graduate dances on stage at their graduation.
A proud graduate. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Graduate offically graduates with a tap on the head. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduating in style. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate poses for a photo with loved one. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduates embrace loved ones. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Celebratory drinks flowing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graduate enjoying the celebrations with loved ones. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

