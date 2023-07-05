Breaking: Future look of Union Street hangs in the balance… again

Uncertainty over the future of Union Street’s central stretch will continue for another month – after a decision on the council’s latest vision was delayed.

Councillors today heard warnings from disabled campaigners that huge new Union Street cycle lanes could scare deaf and visually impaired people away from the city centre.

SNP and Lib Dem councillors voted to segregate part of the central stretch of the Granite Mile off for bikes.

But Labour and Conservative opponents pressed for all councillors to have a say on the plans, which cycling lobbyists have accepted as a “compromise”.

It was hoped to be the first part of a continuous cycle lane up the full northside of Union Street, east to west.

The two-way cycle lane, from Market Street to Bridge Street is expected to tie in with similar lanes along the rest of the city’s main thoroughfare.

Chief capital officer John Wilson said the Union Street central segregated bike lane would be “consistent” with proposals for the east and west ends of the street.

Union Street central work worth £5m a year

A preferred contractor is expected to be named for the £20 million revamp of the Market Street to Bridge Street strip by the end of 2023.

Previously, it had been hoped the 15-month work could begin in August.

But cycling lobbyists convinced councillors to send planners back to the drawing board to look at the segregated Union Street cycle lane.

They claimed the current layout left them feeling like they were “fleeing Terminator” weaving in and out on the busiest stretch of road for buses anywhere in the city.

Council chiefs predict a £5m-a-year boost for the city economy once the project is completed.

Work could now begin in January.

Union Street empty shop grants on agenda too

The plans are part of far wider work to regenerate Aberdeen city centre.

A £150m masterplan is being drawn up for the area, as well as the seafront.

That will include a £50m market, which the council last month released fresh images of.

Councillors are also considering a new £500,000 scheme of grants, hoped to entice traders into taking up empty Union Street shops.

The local authority will pay up to £35,000 to cover half of the cost of doing up premises to meet incomers’ needs.