Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Government overrules council’s decision to reject ‘intrusive’ 55ft phone mast in Aberdeen’s west end

Residents were worried the mast would dwarf their homes by towering above the low-lying houses in the area.

By Lauren Taylor
Martin Greig and Marc Langford campaigned to stop the telecoms mast on Cromwell Road. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Martin Greig and Marc Langford campaigned to stop the telecoms mast on Cromwell Road. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

The Scottish Government has overruled Aberdeen City Council’s decision to reject a “huge, towering” 55ft phone mast in a “pleasant” west end street.

Dot Surveying Ltd appealed to ministers on behalf of mobile operator Three after councillors blocked plans to install a 5g telecoms mast on Cromwell Road in March.

Residents were worried the mast would dwarf their homes by towering above the low-lying houses in the area.

Others branded the proposed mast as an “eyesore”, “unsightly” and a “monstrosity” while also raising health concerns.

At 55ft tall the structure would be taller than the Poised sculpture in the city centre. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

After consultations and 69 objections, including from the two community councils covering the area and city councillor Martin Greig, the plans were rejected in February.

But now, Scottish Government ministers overturned the decision.

Cromwell Road in Aberdeen Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Why have ministers overruled the decision?

Council planning officers said the installation of the mast could cause “avoidable harm” to the quiet, tree-lined street.

However, Lorna McCallum, a Scottish Government reporter allowed the appeal and approved the location and design of the mast.

She argued this would be beneficial for the community as it would increase connectivity.

Ms McCallum visited the west end street before making her decision, and agreed the mast is taller than the trees and lamposts, but says this is due to the nature of 5G technology.

She said: “The nature of 5G technology is such that to operate efficiently the mast has to be clearly higher than surrounding buildings and structures. In this case the appellant has advised that to achieve operational requirements a minimum height of 55ft is required.

“I am satisfied it is not possible for the mast to be of a similar height as the other street furniture within the area.”

The reporter also believes the mature trees would provide a “good degree” of screening and “lessen” the visual effects of the mast.

Councillor Martin Greig and community councillor Marc Langford were worried to hear the council’s decision had been appealed. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Councillor: ‘I am sorry about this outcome’

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig joined residents in opposing the mast.

The Liberal Democrat wrote to the Scottish Government about the outcome but was told the reporter’s decision was final.

Mr Greig said: “The appeal decision is deeply unwelcome. I don’t understand why it is considered acceptable to add this massive, intrusive feature into this pleasant area.

“It is a pleasant residential street. This huge, towering mast will be completely out of place. I am grateful to everyone who joined in the campaign.

“We were able to stop the mast at council level but not on appeal. I am sorry about this outcome.”

Individuals may still be able to appeal the reporter’s decision to the Court of Session in Edinburgh by September 13.

