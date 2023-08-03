Fraserburgh Comic Con fans urged to grab tickets before time runs out for Broch-Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh Comic Con fans urged to grab tickets before time runs out for Broch-Con

Tickets for Fraserburgh's Broch-Con on Sunday, August 6, are selling quickly as fans gear up for a fun-filled day.

By Lottie Hood
Broch-Con is coming to Aberdeen
The Comic Con event in Fraserburgh will be held at the Cheers Cafe and Bar. Image: Broch-Con

Aberdeenshire Comic Con fans are being encouraged to buy their tickets now for Fraserburgh’s first Broch-Con to avoid disappointment.

The event, held at Cheers Bar and Cafe, will host a number of local businesses and traders, activities, competitions and also provide some different photo ops.

One of the organisers, Ainsley Dyga, 51, said it had been a dream for years to bring the event to her home town.

People is cosplay
Fans are urged to dress up for the event. Image: Broch-Con

She said: “We’ve been to Comic Cons with cosplay and all that for years and we really enjoy it. It’s a family fun day and we’ve always wanted to take it to our home town Fraserburgh because it’s never been here.

“And we just decided this year we’re going to go for it.”

Showing what Fraserburgh has to offer

Also raising money for a good cause, local businesses have been quick to lend a hand for the event.

Ms Dyga added: “Dennis Forsyth, the owner of Cheers, has kindly donated the venue to us so that all the money can be given to charity because we’re not wanting to do it as a profit making thing, that’s not the point of Broch-Con.

“The point is to give something back to the community as well.

“It’s showing what Fraserburgh has to offer and how diverse we can be.

“It’s all about keeping it local and having fun while doing it.”

On the day, there will be a gaming zone, kids corner, a range of local traders, competitions and photo opportunities with cosplayers.

Those coming dressed in costume will have the chance to “strut their stuff” for the Cosplay Walkway as the grand finale for the day.

These guys are out and about for the next wee while today in Fraserburgh! If you see them don’t be shy they will easily pose for a photo👍🏻

Posted by Broch-Con on Saturday, 29 July 2023

Among those attending will also be Aberdeen’s Geek Retreat and a few Ghostbusters and wrestlers.

Hot and cold drinks and “authentic Italian pizza” at Pirate Pizza Shack will be available to buy on the day.

Encouraging people not to miss out, Ms Dyga added: “I would advise folks to go on Eventbrite and get their tickets to guarantee they get in so there’s no disappointment.

“It will be a fun-filled family day and we’d love to see folk in costume. We’re all going to be there in different forms of costume as well.”

General tickets for Broch-Con are £6. For more information, visit Broch-Con’s Facebook page.

