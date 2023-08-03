Fraserburgh Comic Con fans urged to grab tickets before time runs out for Broch-Con

Aberdeenshire Comic Con fans are being encouraged to buy their tickets now for Fraserburgh’s first Broch-Con to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for Fraserburgh’s Broch-Con on Sunday, August 6, are selling quickly as fans gear up for a fun-filled day.

The event, held at Cheers Bar and Cafe, will host a number of local businesses and traders, activities, competitions and also provide some different photo ops.

One of the organisers, Ainsley Dyga, 51, said it had been a dream for years to bring the event to her home town.

She said: “We’ve been to Comic Cons with cosplay and all that for years and we really enjoy it. It’s a family fun day and we’ve always wanted to take it to our home town Fraserburgh because it’s never been here.

“And we just decided this year we’re going to go for it.”

Showing what Fraserburgh has to offer

Also raising money for a good cause, local businesses have been quick to lend a hand for the event.

Ms Dyga added: “Dennis Forsyth, the owner of Cheers, has kindly donated the venue to us so that all the money can be given to charity because we’re not wanting to do it as a profit making thing, that’s not the point of Broch-Con.

“The point is to give something back to the community as well.

“It’s showing what Fraserburgh has to offer and how diverse we can be.

“It’s all about keeping it local and having fun while doing it.”

On the day, there will be a gaming zone, kids corner, a range of local traders, competitions and photo opportunities with cosplayers.

Those coming dressed in costume will have the chance to “strut their stuff” for the Cosplay Walkway as the grand finale for the day.

These guys are out and about for the next wee while today in Fraserburgh! If you see them don’t be shy they will easily pose for a photo👍🏻 Posted by Broch-Con on Saturday, 29 July 2023

Among those attending will also be Aberdeen’s Geek Retreat and a few Ghostbusters and wrestlers.

Hot and cold drinks and “authentic Italian pizza” at Pirate Pizza Shack will be available to buy on the day.

Encouraging people not to miss out, Ms Dyga added: “I would advise folks to go on Eventbrite and get their tickets to guarantee they get in so there’s no disappointment.

“It will be a fun-filled family day and we’d love to see folk in costume. We’re all going to be there in different forms of costume as well.”

General tickets for Broch-Con are £6. For more information, visit Broch-Con’s Facebook page.