Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie frustrated with lack of creativity in 0-0 draw with Livingston

Shinnie praised Aberdeen's defence, but bemoaned the Dons' performance in the final third after they failed to register a single shot on target at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie was left frustrated with his side’s attacking display in their 0-0 draw with Livingston on the opening day of the season.

The Dons failed to register a single shot on target at the Tony Macaroni Arena, while Livingston only troubled goalkeeper Kelle Roos twice in a scrappy affair.

And while the Dons skipper was happy with his side’s defending, he admits they lacked a clinical edge at the other end.

It was a feeling shared by manager Barry Robson, who bemoaned squandered chances from striker Duk.

Shinnie said: “It wasn’t the most enjoyable game. We know what to expect when we come down here – they’re a very hard working team.

“We know because of the physicality they put in the team how it was going to go and how direct they were going to be.

“We’re delighted to get a clean sheet. They put a lot of balls up to their forward players and our three at the back defended them well, but the frustration is at the other end.

“We needed more of a calmness and needed a bit more going forward in terms of opening them up instead of going direct ourselves. That’s the frustrating part, but it’s a clean sheet and a point on the board.”

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes up for a header during the match against Livingston.
Slobodan Rubezic made his Aberdeen debut in the 0-0 draw with Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Shinnie was impressed with how Aberdeen’s back three – Nicky Devlin, Jack McKenzie and new signing Slobodan Rubezic – dealt with Livingston’s physical threat.

He added: “Ruby (Rubezic) was brilliant at the back with Nicky and Jack either side of him. They threw a lot of physicality at them.

“Joel Nouble up front is very physical and does well.

“We knew what they were going to be with the size of their team and I thought our back three were immense in dealing with that.”

No malice in scrappy game, says Shinnie

It was a physical contest in West Lothian, with referee John Beaton producing eight yellow cards, including one for Dons boss Robson late on in the second half.

Shinnie said: “Coming to Livi there is always going to be that competitiveness in the game, but I don’t think it was a dirty game with the amount of yellows.

“It was maybe just because it was the first game of the season: late tackles and maybe a lack of sharpness.

“But you know that’s the kind of game you’re going to get when you come here. We knew it was going to be made very difficult for us.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie shakes hands with brother Andrew after the 0-0 draw at Livingston. Image: SNS.

It was battle of the Shinnies in midfield as the Dons skipper lined up opposite older brother Andrew, who has played for Livingston since 2021.

The Aberdeen captain said: “It’s always a pleasure to play against each other. We grew up wanting these days in the top leagues.

“It’s always competitive. He left a late one on me late in the game and he was over apologising afterwards.

“But it’s good for us to have these games and memories for after we finish playing. I’m sure there will be many more ahead.”

