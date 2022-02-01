Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Last surviving fishing cottage in Pennan to be turned into holiday let

By Ben Hendry
February 1, 2022, 12:10 pm
Plans to transform the final surviving fishing cottage in Pennan into a home have been approved by Aberdeenshire Council.
The last surviving fishing cottage in one of Scotland’s most picturesque villages will be transformed into a new holiday let.

Aberdeenshire Council has approved revamp plans for 40 Pennan, a small building in the heart of the coastal community made famous in Local Hero.

Among the other pristine 18th century homes along the Moray Firth shore, developers say it stands out as an “unsightly object”.

The cottage was later used as a boatshed, before falling into disuse and becoming “uninhabitable”.

The building was originally a fisherman’s cottage. Picture submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by LDN Architects.

Boatshed a ‘true reflection’ of Pennan’s seafaring past

Stirling-based Douglas Laing bought the adjacent Driftwood Cottage as a holiday home in 2014.

There are many AirBnB properties in the area and the boatshed will eventually be offered as a holiday let.

Working on Mr Laing’s behalf, LDN Architects say the overhaul will breathe new life into the “special” structure.

This image taken last summer shows the scenic surroundings future inhabitants will be able to enjoy.

Papers submitted to the council state: “40 Pennan is rare.

“It is the last surviving fishing cottage – in its near-original form – in this orientation on the principal street.

“It can be considered to be an unsightly object within Pennan’s Conservation Area but it is actually a true reflection of the past.”

Images submitted by LDN Architects pinpoint the location of the old fishing cottage along the Pennan seafront.

Revamp will respect building’s past

The design experts say other cottages nearby have lost their “original architectural form” when upgraded – changing the “character” of the community.

And they plan the transformation of 40 Pennan to be “respectful of its original form” while “securing it for future generations”.

With that in mind, the roof of the derelict building will be raised to “meet modern living standards” but no demolition will take place.

Blueprints sent to the local authority show how the Pennan fishing cottage will now be converted.

Pennan a ‘magic’ place

To preserve the traditional appearance of the village, the council is imposing a number of conditions on the makeover.

Even to the shade of green paint used on the door and window shutters is to be approved in writing.

In a 2008 interview, director Bill Forsyth talked about filming Local Hero in Pennan.

He said the location was “magic” for his heartwarming comedy-drama.

You can see the application for yourself here.

