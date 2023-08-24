Stephen Gallacher: Things are looking good for FedEx Cup-chasing Viktor Hovland… and Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald

Luke Donald must have been the happiest man in the world on Sunday as he watched the dramatic conclusion to the BMW Championship in the United States.

Well, apart from Viktor Hovland perhaps.

Hovland turned on the style as he birdied seven of his final nine holes to cruise past overnight leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler to take the title by two strokes at Olympia Fields.

A course record 61 thanks to a back nine better than anyone on the PGA Tour this year is a pretty spectacular way to chalk up your fifth PGA title.

Europe’s Ryder Cu captain Donald must have been delighted, especially after seeing Fitzpatrick finish tied for second place, while Rory McIlroy was fourth.

We’ve always known Hovland is a class player – but he was outrageous to watch on Sunday, and his win has put him in with a great chance of catching Scheffler the FedEx Cup points leader in the final event of the season, the Tour Championship, this week.

The quirky format means Scheffler, as points leader, will start with a two-stroke lead on Hovland in the final event at East Lake Golf Club.

It all seems a little convoluted to me, and I saw a suggestion this week that perhaps a matchplay format would be a better way to determine the champion and that the points could be used to give the leader a first-round bye instead.

The thing is, if Scheffler plays well, there’s only a handful of guys capable of beating him this week.

But handing him a stroke advantage could make it is a near-impossible task.

If the leader does struggle, though, then Hovland, McIlroy and Jon Rahm are all poised to strike.

No wonder the captain of Europe is smiling.

Donald must be thrilled his automatic qualifiers are all in form this close to the Ryder Cup.

It’s only a matter of weeks away now, and if this form continues, then it’s going to put Europe in a very strong position before a ball is hit in Rome.

Decisions, decisions for US captain Zach Johnson

I’m intrigued to see what course of action Zach Johnson takes with the United States team when he makes his captain’s picks next week.

There are some huge calls to be made by the US captain, that’s for sure – and Brooks Koepka is the biggest one right now.

The US PGA champion was knocked out of the automatic spots on the final weekend of the qualification process on Sunday with Max Homa moving above him to claim a place in the US team alongside Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clarke, Brian Harmon and Patrick Cantlay.

The US PGA runs the US Ryder Cup, so for the captain to leave out the US PGA winner in Koepka would be quite the story.

If he does pick the LIV Golf member, then who is Johnson going to choose to play with him? Does he go for Bryson DeChambeau or Justin Thomas perhaps? Or maybe it will be someone like Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young or Jordan Spieth?

On paper I think Europe’s selection process looks a little more straightforward right now compared to the Americans’.

It will be interesting to see who makes the team when Johnson makes his announcement next week.

Westhill’s Dryburgh can be an inspiration to aspiring young girls with Solheim Cup place

I’m thrilled for Gemma Dryburgh after the Westhill golfer received a captain’s pick for the Solheim Cup on Tuesday.

It feels as if the last 12 months has been a real breakthrough period for Gemma.

She’s upped her game, had a sniff of the top level of the game and found she enjoys it up there.

To receive the backing of a legendary figure in women’s golf like Suzann Pettersen, the Europe captain, is the cherry on top of the icing of her cake in 2023.

I hope I’ll be saying the same with Bob MacIntyre as far as the Ryder Cup is concerned soon.

It’s awesome for Scottish golf to have Gemma flying the flag as part of the team for the match in Spain.

Women’s golf needs all the good press it can get in Scotland, and you only need to look at how World Cup football gripped England last week following the Lionesses’ reaching the final to see how good news can galvanise people.

With Gemma in the Europe team, she gives young girls in Scotland someone to root for when the match is on.

It will be broadcast live on television and I cannot stress enough how powerful and motivational national pride can be in convincing youngsters to take up the sport.

Whether it a foundation like my own, or Paul Lawrie’s in Aberdeen, anything which encourages young girls to try golf should be encouraged in my book – and Gemma will be able to count on the support of the whole country when she makes her Solheim Cup debut next month.

Double joy for Connor Graham

It has been some week for Scottish teenager Connor Graham.

NEWS GETS BETTER … Learning Connor Graham at age 16-years, 10 months & 9 days will be youngest 🇬🇧&🇮🇪 selection as Ollie Fisher was aged 16-years & 11 months in playing 2005 @WalkerCup Again, the warmest congratulations to Connor and his family from everyone @CrailGolf 👏 pic.twitter.com/ymeHTy5kQV — Crail Golfing Society (@CrailGolf) August 22, 2023

The 16 year-old will become the youngest player to feature in the Walker Cup after being selected along with Nairn’s Calum Scott for the Great Britain and Ireland team face the United States at St Andrews next month.

I’ve also picked him as one of the members of my European team for the Junior Ryder Cup in Italy, too.

The Walker Cup match at the Old Course will be first up for Connor and what an experience it will be for him, Calum and the other lads in the team.

Playing in the Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game, but to play at St Andrews is the stuff of fairytales.

I had planned on being there to watch it, but commitments mean I won’t be able to.

I’m sure Connor will tell me all about it when he joins my team a few weeks later, though.